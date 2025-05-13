Whenever I’m looking for Netflix inspiration, one of my first ports of call is the streaming service’s top 10 list.

While you can’t always guarantee that what’s trending on Netflix will fit your taste — or even be worth watching at all — you can usually find at least one worthwhile title this way.

This is precisely why I keep tabs on the Netflix Top 10 list and regularly highlight the three series you shouldn’t skip.

This week, the streamer’s charts are particularly stuffed with entertaining series, so narrowing my choice so narrowing down our choices was tough — so here are two honorable mentions to kick us off.

The first is "The Eternaut," an Argentine slow-burn sci-fi series that will definitely draw you in, and the other is “Black Mirror” season 7. If you’re yet to tune in, the latest chapter is still in the charts, but I decided to swap in a new entry to keep our list fresh.

You can find more details about these three top picks below. Not seeing anything you like? Check out our round-up of the best new shows and movies coming to Netflix that we’d watch this week for more streaming suggestions.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Forever’

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s newest arrival, “Forever”, is currently sitting at the #2 spot despite debuting just a couple of days ago. It’s not just pulling in viewers, either; “Forever” is drawing serious praise. Currently, it holds 95% scores from critics and on the Popcornmeter over on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Forever” is a modern adaptation of the Judy Blume book of the same name by Mara Brock Akil. Bringing the story forward to 2018, this eight-part romantic drama follows two young Black athletes, Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) as they navigate the highs and lows of life and the ups and downs of being each other’s first loves.

Watch “Forever” on Netflix now

'The Four Seasons'

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Four Seasons” is a proven Netflix hit and has been sitting pretty at the top of the Netflix charts since it premiered at the start of May.

If you’re yet to tune in, “The Four Seasons” is an eight-part comedy series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. A fresh adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name, the series revolves around six tight-knit friends — played by Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, and Marco Calvani who head off on a relaxing getaway.

The three couples’ collective world is subsequently upended when one of the three pairs reveals they’re on the verge of splitting up. Across a year, we follow these friends on four separate vacations and see how this revelation affects their dynamic, to hilarious results.

Watch "The Four Seasons" on Netflix now

'You'

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“You” season 5 has only slipped a couple of spaces in the rankings in the weeks since its Netflix debut. While it was eclipsed by “The Four Seasons” as the no. 1 watch, it’s only slipped to third place.

In the psychological thriller’s final season, we see a now-rich Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) living his life in New York City, a few years on from where we last left him.

He’s left London behind to lead a peaceful existence… but the sudden appearance of the free-spirited Bronte (Madeline Brewer) threatens to ruin his new facade and could cause him to reconsider his new direction in life.

Watch "You" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"The Four Seasons" "Forever" "You" "The Royals" "Ransom Canyon" "The Eternaut" “Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor” "Blood of Zeus" "Unseen" "Black Mirror"