If you’re in between Netflix shows, you might be tempted to check in on the streaming service’s top 10 list.

Sure, you can’t guarantee that what’s trending on Netflix will align with your taste (or even be a quality show in the first place), but this is at least a decent way of whittling down the streamer’s massive library to a small number of potential choices.

That’s precisely why I keep such a close eye on the Netflix top 10 list, highlighting three series every week that you shouldn’t miss out on, to make that decision even easier.

This week, we’re recommending a popular comedy series that’s been a mainstay in the charts since the start of May, a new romantic drama and Netflix’s newest Nordic noir that’s perfect for binge-viewing.

Don’t like the sound of any of those picks? Check out our round-up of the best new shows and movies coming to Netflix this week for tons more recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 11.45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Forever'

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Forever” arrived on Netflix last week, and it’s continued to be a popular watch. While it has slipped further down the chart from its No. 2 spot over the last week, “Forever” is still pulling in fresh viewers and winning serious praise; it’s now earned a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you haven't heard much about it yet, “Forever” is a new take on the Judy Blume book of the same name from Mara Brock Akil. The Netflix series takes place in 2018 and, across eight episodes, tells the story of two young Black athletes, Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they navigate the highs and lows of life and of being one another’s first loves.

Watch “Forever” on Netflix now

‘Secrets We Keep’

Secrets We Keep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s newest mystery thriller has plenty of viewers hooked; in just a few days, “Secrets We Keep” has rocketed up to the No. 3 spot, and it’s bagged a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, to boot.

The series plays out in one of Copenhagen’s most affluent neighborhoods and centers on Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), a high-flying exec with a rebellious son. When a neighbor’s au pair goes missing, she finds herself compelled to investigate that disappearance… and starts unearthing some dark secrets about the place she calls home.

It’s another strong Nordic thriller from the streamer, sounds perfect for Harlan Coben fans, and will only take a few hours to get through; if you were looking for a new miniseries to stream, this is it.

Watch “Secrets We Keep” on Netflix now

'The Four Seasons'

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’ve been recommending “The Four Seasons” for several weeks now, and for good reason: It’s a witty, star-studded watch worth making time for. It was one of fellow TG writer Malcolm McMillan’s most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025, and he “came away impressed” after racing through the series.

The show comes from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, and is a fresh spin on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name. “The Four Seasons” throws us in with a group of friends — played by Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani — who take regular vacations together.

Their collective world is turned upside down when one of these three pairs reveals they’re on the verge of splitting up. From there, we follow the couples on four separate trips across an entire year, seeing how this revelation affects the group dynamic.

Watch "The Four Seasons" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

“WWE Raw” “American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden” “Secrets We Keep” “Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story” “Forever” “The Four Seasons” “Love Death + Robots” “Bad Thoughts” “All American” “Bet”

More from Tom's Guide