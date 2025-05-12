Netflix just added an emotional new romantic drama show — and it’s already crashed the top 10

“Forever” is now streaming on Netflix, and this romantic coming-of-age drama looks to be a bold addition to the streaming service’s ever-growing library.

A new adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 young adult novel of the same name, “Forever” brings it into the 21st Century and centers on two Black teens — and it’s proving a popular watch.

At the time of writing, it's currently sitting at the #2 spot in the Netflix top 10 shows chart, putting it second only to the streamer’s buzzy Tina Fey comedy series, “The Four Seasons.”

It’s not just a hit in the charts, though; “Forever” is also resonating with viewers, as it’s landed some very positive reactions from critics and regular viewers alike. Right now, “Forever” is Certified Fresh on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, where it has earned a 95% critics score and a 93% rating on the site’s Popcornmeter.

If you’re trying to decide whether “Forever” belongs on your Netflix watchlist, here’s a little more info about the new series, plus a quick round-up of what critics have had to say about the streamer's new arrival.

What is Netflix’s ‘Forever’ about?

Adapted for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil, Netflix’s “Forever” is an epic love story between two LA-based Black teen athletes, Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.).

The series takes place in 2018 and follows the pair as they explore their identities as they navigate the highs and lows of life that come from being in their first real relationship — and examines how all the "Firsts" from those relationships can shape or change our lives forever.

In addition to Simone and Cooper Jr., “Forever” also stars Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E’myri Crutchfield.

What are people saying about 'Forever' on Netflix?

I said “Forever” had earned some high praise, and I wasn't kidding: viewers look to have fallen head over heels for the new Netflix drama.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus for “Forever” reads: “A thoroughly modern adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel that retains its insight into young love, “Forever” is an effervescent romance that’ll put an everlasting smile on viewers’ faces.”

Reviewing at Variety, Aramide Tinubu called “Forever” “Brock Akil’s finest work” and praised the series as an “exquisite journey of love, becoming and the beautiful wonder and anguish of teenhood”, one that “captures the essence of Blume’s novel and remixes it, not only for a 21st-century lens, but for generations of Black people who haven’t seen themselves represented so vividly and tenderly.”

The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson gave “Forever” a 4-star rating, arguing that the series “is not only timely but important”, writing: “This eight-part series [...] is sensitive and winningly sweet, while still managing to maintain its defiance and bite.” She also calls the performances “excellent”, in particular our two leads.

Finally, IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave the series a B+ rating, arguing that the series “captures the book’s original spirit while keeping its focus squarely on the modern day”, adding: “While taking major departures from Blume’s plot, Brock Akil stays true to its compassion, thoughtfulness, and message. Like love itself, “Forever” should be easily recognizable, but there’s still plenty to discover."

As I mentioned, it’s not just critics who are impressed with “Forever”, and RT’s audience reactions reflect that, too. There are 50 logged on the site at present, and they’re pretty positive indeed.

One fan called it “powerful on so many levels”, while another said it was “too good to not binge in one sitting” and a third said it was “one of the best teen romance series I’ve seen in a very long time.”

If all that has you sold on checking the series out, you can stream “Forever” on Netflix right now. But if “Forever” doesn’t seem like your kind of show, we can still help you find your next Netflix binge.

For more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our definitive guide to the best Netflix shows you should be watching for tons of suggestions of what to watch next.