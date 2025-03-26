Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Trying to find your next Netflix watch? The Netflix top 10 list can be a great place to start.

With new shows and movies coming to the streaming service most days, scrolling through Netflix's most popular content can be a decent way to avoid choice paralysis and find your next binge-worthy series.

The problem is, you can't always guarantee the stuff that rises to the top will always suit your tastes or actually be worth watching. That's why we regularly highlight the three best shows you within Netflix's top 10 list to ensure you're not wasting your precious free time watching subpar shows.

Right now, our picks are a powerful, critically acclaimed limited series, a fun whodunit, and an action-packed K-drama that just came to the platform. Below, you can find a summary of all three shows, but if you don't like the sound of any of them, check out everything new on Netflix in March for more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 9.30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Adolescence'

Chances are you've almost certainly heard of or seen a clip from this British drama by now, as everyone seems to be talking about "Adolescence".

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, this harrowing British limited series centers on Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), a 13-year-old boy who is arrested on suspicion of murdering a girl in his school. Across its four episodes (each shot in one continuous take), this acclaimed series immerses us in different aspects of the investigation.

"Adolescenece" has continued to hold onto the No. 1 spot since its release in mid-March and has drawn high praise for its performances, writing and cinematography.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

'The Residence'

While it hasn't yet dethroned "Adolescence", the witty murder mystery series "The Residence" has proven to be another popular addition to the Netflix catalog.

This Shondaland series takes us inside a very different White House, one that has been turned upside down by the discovery of a dead body.

During a State Dinner, Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) is murdered. Enter Netflix's newest eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), who is drafted to find the murderer among 157 suspects.

Watch "The Residence" on Netflix now

'Weak Hero'

Need another K-drama in your life? Netflix just added 2022's "Weak Hero", an action-packed series that follows a seemingly fragile top student, Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), who uses his smarts to outwit bullies.

The eight-episode drama first premiered on Korean streaming service Wavve, where it became the platform's number one drama among paid subscribers within the first day.

The show's clearly attracted a lot of viewers, too, as it has jumped into the Netflix Top 10 rankings straight after dropping on the platform. And if you're intrigued to see what's in store, now's actually a really good time to get streaming, as the second season is headed to Netflix at some point soon.

Watch "Weak Hero" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

"Adolescence" "The Residence" "Chelsea Handler: The Feeling" "WWE Raw" "Weak Hero" "Temptation Island" "Running Point" "Bert Kreischer: Lucky" "Wolf King" "Zero Day"