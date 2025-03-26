5 best shows like ‘Adolescence’ to stream now

Since its release, “Adolescence” has dominated Netflix, holding the No. 1 spot and racking up an impressive 24.3 million views in its first four days on the streaming service. And for good reason: This four-episode miniseries stands out as one of the best TV releases of the year so far.

With a harrowing story of a family suddenly torn apart and a unique real-time format (each episode unfolds in a single, continuous take, something director Philip Barantini is known for), it’s no surprise the show continues to do so well.

Written by Jack Thorne, “Adolescence” begins on the fateful morning that shatters the seemingly ordinary life of the Miller family. Armed officers burst into their home and arrest 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), accusing him of murdering a teenage girl who goes to his school. Taken to the police station, he becomes the center of a harrowing investigation.

Eddie (Stephen Graham) and Manda (Christine Tremarco) are convinced their son is innocent, certain the police have made a grave mistake. But as more incriminating evidence comes to light, doubt begins to creep in, forcing them to face a horrifying question — what if he actually did it?

If you’ve binged all four episodes and need something else to watch while you process the emotionally devastating story, we’ve got you covered. Here are five shows like “Adolescence” to stream right now.

‘Defending Jacob’

Defending Jacob — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first show that came to mind when I heard about “Adolescence” is the Apple TV Plus original “Defending Jacob,” which aired almost five years ago.

Based on the novel by William Landay, this show focuses on troubled youth and how social media (including the dark web) can influence a young person’s behavior. Social media plays a role in how others perceive Jacob, as classmates and the public quickly judge him based on rumors and online speculation.

“Defending Jacob” follows Andy Barber (Chris Evans), a respected assistant district attorney whose life is turned upside down when his 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate.

As the investigation unfolds, Andy and his wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery), struggle to reconcile their love for their son with the disturbing possibility that he might be guilty.

Stream it on Apple TV Plus

‘Broadchurch’

Broadchurch Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Like "Adolescence," “Broadchurch” dives deep into the psychological strain on families, law enforcement and communities when a young person is involved in a crime — whether as a victim or a suspect.

“Broadchurch” follows the impact of a tragic murder in a small coastal town. The show begins with the discovery of 11-year-old Danny Latimer’s body at the base of a cliff, leading to a high-profile investigation led by Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman).

As they search for the killer, the case exposes deep secrets and fractures within the tight-knit community. But most of all, it shows how media attention can affect both the investigation and the people involved.

Stream it on Peacock

‘Criminal: United Kingdom’

Criminal United Kingdom - Netflix HD Trailer 2019 - YouTube Watch On

One thing viewers praised about “Adolescence” was episode 3, in which a child psychologist interviews Jamie in a single take set in one room. This episode resonated the most with audiences thanks to Cooper’s fantastic (but chilling) performance.

For those who loved episode 3, “Criminal: United Kingdom” is a great next watch as it’s set entirely within the interrogation room of a police station.

Part of the “Criminal” franchise (which also includes versions set in France, Spain, and Germany), the show revolves around detectives who use psychological manipulation, pressure, and interrogation tactics to extract confessions or get to the truth, often dealing with morally gray characters.

In this U.K. version, the cast includes David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Kit Harington, Mark Strong and Katherine Kelly. The show is unique because it takes place almost entirely in one room, using real-time dialogue to build tension and suspense.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Mare of Easttown’

Mare of Easttown Limited Series Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

“Mare of Easttown” is a crime drama that focuses on a close-knit community where everyone knows each other. Secrets, judgment, and public opinion play a large role in the narrative. Characters are often shaped or destroyed by the eyes of their neighbors, friends, and even social media. That’s similar to what happens in “Adolescence,” where news of Jamie’s arrest spreads quickly.

“Mare of Easttown” stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating the murder of a young mother while also dealing with her own personal struggles.

Mare, a local hero once known for making a game-winning shot in high school basketball, now finds herself overwhelmed by the pressures of her job, a custody battle over her grandson, and the lingering trauma of her son's suicide.

As Mare digs deeper into the murder case, she uncovers dark secrets within her close-knit community, where everyone knows each other and past wounds run deep.

Stream it on Max

‘Dark Net’

Dark Net Season 1 | Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Series - YouTube Watch On

We’re ending this list with an important documentary that explores one of the most prominent themes in “Adolescence”: the dangers of social media and the troubling influence of the web on young minds.

“Dark Net” delves into the hidden and often disturbing aspects of the internet, from cybercrime and the dark web to the dangers of social media and online surveillance. Each episode explores real-life cases of cyber exploitation and digital addiction, revealing how technology is shaping modern society in unsettling ways.

The show examines topics like online predators, sextortion, cyberbullying, and digital surveillance, exposing both the benefits and risks of an increasingly connected world. This is especially relevant to “Adolescence,” where Jamie may have been exposed to misogynistic ideas online, highlighting the fatal consequences of young men and boys consuming harmful content.

Buy/rent season 1 on Apple TV, stream season 2 on Paramount Plus (with Showtime)