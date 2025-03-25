3 best Netflix shows in March you haven't watched yet

Don't miss out on these great Netflix shows

Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is always serving up fresh TV shows and movies for subscribers, both original and otherwise.

On the flipside, that barrage of new arrivals also means keeping up with stuff can be a big ask.

March has brought us a number of big-ticket new shows. The most buzzy are harrowing drama "Adolescence", the latest season of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive", and the witty murder mystery series, "The Residence."

While you've no doubt heard plenty about the above Netflix projects already, there's definitely other releases worth adding to your Netflix watchlist this month that haven't quite got the same amount of love.

Here are three more Netflix shows that cam our way this month which we think you shouldn't miss out on.

'Just One Look'

Just One Look - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Just One Look - Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Did you know Netflix got another Harlan Coben adaptation this month?

While tons of viewers watched the streamer's latest thriller, "Missing You" at the start of 2025 and "Fool Me Once" remains one of Netflix's biggest-ever shows, "Just One Look" hasn't generated the same level of buzz.

This Polish mystery crime thriller adapts Coben's 2004 novel of the same name and revolves around Greta (Maria Dębska), who makes a shocking discovery about her husband, Jacek (Cezary Łukaszewicz).

She finds an old photo of him she's never seen, and she doesn't recognize any of the people in it, either. And shortly after she confronts him, Jacek disappears, prompting Greta to search for answers, and in textbook Coben fashion confront a traumatic event from her past.

Watch on Netflix

'Welcome to the Family'

Welcome to the Family | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Welcome to the Family | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Added in mid-March, this unorthodox Mexican comedy series introduces us to single mother Cristina Ruiz (Marimar Vega), her three kids Jorge (Ricardo Selmen), Toto (Santiago Colores) and Jana (Alondra García), and brother-in-law Moi (Martín Altomaro).

Cristina and co.'s lives are turned upside down when they are evicted by a mafia boss. She decides to seek out her estranged, wealthy father, Raul, for help

Raul promptly passes away. After seeing his will, Cristina and Raul's wife conspire to hide the body and amend the will so they can keep hold of the house.

It's absurd, funny stuff, but if you've already worked through Netlfix's comedy catalogue, this is worth streaming next.

Watch on Netflix

'Wolf King'

Wolf King | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Wolf King | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

If you're looking for a new show for the family to stream this month, and you're a fantasy household, then "Wolf King" shouldn't be skipped.

The British animated series is based on Curtis Jobling's "Wereworld" books and brings them to Netflix in the form of an exciting, eight-part animated series that whisks us off to a fantasy world.

There, we meet Drew Ferran (Ceallach Spellman), a seemingly ordinary 16-year-old lad who discovers he is really the last in a long line of Werewolves and heir to the throne.

Cue an epic, stylized adventure as our teen hero sets off to confront the tyrannical villains lording over the land and reclaim his throne.

Watch on Netflix

Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

