Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

News
By published

The 3 trending Netflix shows you should pay attention right now.

Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) about to kiss in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Pulse&quot;.
(Image credit: Jeff Neuman/Netflix)

When I can't decide what to watch on Netflix, I always end up turning to the top 10 list for inspiration.

Looking at what's trending on Netflix (or any of the best streaming services, for that matter) can be a great way to cut through the mountains of content available on the streaming platform.

The problem is, you can't necessarily guarantee that what's popular will align with your taste (or even be worth streaming in the first place).

That's why we keep an eye on Netflix's top 10 shows and regularly pull out three recommendations that you should pay attention to. Right now, that's a new medical drama, a heartfelt rom-com series and a fun murder mystery show.

You can find more details about those three shows below, but for even more help planning your viewing, take a look at everything new on Netflix this April, too.

Oh, and seeing as we've been telling you to stream "Adolescence" for weeks now, I've decided it's high time we replace it with something new (though again, go watch "Adolescence" if you haven't already).

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 as of 11.15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix's newest big-ticket original is "Pulse," a medical drama that revolves around Danielle "Danny" Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) at Maguire Hospital in Miami, Florida.

As a hurricane barrels its way towards the city's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Danny finds herself unexpectedly receiving a promotion after Chief Resident Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Tensions soon run high; the storm worsens, the hospital locks down, serious cases mount up, and rumors of an illicit romance begin to spill out across the ER.

Reviews have been decidedly mixed, to say the least, but the series is still proving popular with subscribers. It hit our screens on April 3 and has remained one of Netflix's most popular shows since. If medical dramas are your thing, it might be worth checking out.

Watch "Pulse" on Netflix now

'Survival of the Thickest'

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

In need of some light viewing? It's time to catch up with struggling stylist Mavis Beaumont, as Michelle Buteau's charming romantic comedy series "Survival of the Thickest" recently returned for its sophomore season.

Having already had her life turned upside down by a cheating partner, this new installment continues to chart the ups and downs in Mavis's life as she navigates the ups and downs of life and love.

As you can spy in the trailer, that includes a (brief) trip to Rome, though when a liaison with Luca (Marouane Zotti) doesn't quite work out, Mavis heads back to New York, where she faces new challenges within the world of fashion and beyond.

Watch "Survival of the Thickest" on Netflix now

'The Residence'

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Weeks after this quirky murder mystery series first made its debut on Netflix, "The Residence" still occupies a spot in Netflix's top 10 shows, and it is easy to see why: This Shondaland comedy-drama is a real treat.

The series takes us inside the White House during a disastrous State Dinner. Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) has been murdered, the suspect is still inside the house, and it looks like many people in attendance could have had a motive to bump him off.

Amid all the chaos, it falls to Netflix's latest eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), to solve the case and pick out the culprit from the many, many guests in attendance.

Watch "The Residence" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

  1. "WWE Raw"
  2. "Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed"
  3. "Pulse"
  4. "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer"
  5. "Love on the Spectrum"
  6. "Devil May Cry"
  7. "Adolescence"
  8. "The Residence"
  9. "Million Dollar Secret"
  10. "Survival of the Thickest"

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix
Tom Hardy as Walker in &quot;Havoc&quot; on Netflix

Tom Hardy's upcoming Netflix action thriller could be the next 'John Wick' — check out the new heart-pounding trailer now
Gerard Butler as Jake Lawson in &quot;Geostorm&quot; movie (2017)

I just rediscovered this disaster thriller in Netflix’s top 10 — and it’s somehow both under and over the weather
An image showing an iPhone with the T-Mobile logo

T-Mobile is starting to send out data breach settlement payments for up to $25K — see if you qualify
See more latest
Most Popular
An image showing an iPhone with the T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile is starting to send out data breach settlement payments for up to $25K — see if you qualify
Bose QuietComfort Headphones, Apple Watch 10 and Nintendo Switch
Trump tariffs — I looked at 200 popular products on Amazon to see ones have the biggest price hikes
Nutribullet x McLaren blender
Nutribullet's new McLaren F1 blender will have you making smoothies faster than Lando Norris
Framework Laptop 13 (2023) open on a desk
Trump tariffs claim first laptop victim as Framework pulls some models from US
Ousmane Dembele of PSG celebrates scoring his penalty during a penalty shootout during Round of 16 Second Leg match, in March 2025
PSG vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final online
Tobias Lutke, founder and CEO of Shopify
Shopify CEO says employees must prove AI can't do the job before any new hires are approved
Shot of drama series &#039;Reunion&#039;: hero image on BBC iPlayer
How to watch 'Reunion' online — stream British Sign Language revenge thriller from anywhere
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Live brings AI-powered vision to Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 — here's how it works
Screenshot from the trailer of the Vitalik: An Ethereum Story documentary showing tech visionary Vitalik Buterin on the cover of Time
'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story’ — how to watch the Vitalik Buterin documentary online
BougeRV CRX2
Forget coolers, I'm taking this fast-cooling portable fridge on my next camping trip — here's why