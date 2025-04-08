Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

When I can't decide what to watch on Netflix, I always end up turning to the top 10 list for inspiration.

Looking at what's trending on Netflix (or any of the best streaming services, for that matter) can be a great way to cut through the mountains of content available on the streaming platform.

The problem is, you can't necessarily guarantee that what's popular will align with your taste (or even be worth streaming in the first place).

That's why we keep an eye on Netflix's top 10 shows and regularly pull out three recommendations that you should pay attention to. Right now, that's a new medical drama, a heartfelt rom-com series and a fun murder mystery show.

You can find more details about those three shows below, but for even more help planning your viewing, take a look at everything new on Netflix this April, too.

Oh, and seeing as we've been telling you to stream "Adolescence" for weeks now, I've decided it's high time we replace it with something new (though again, go watch "Adolescence" if you haven't already).

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 as of 11.15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Pulse'

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's newest big-ticket original is "Pulse," a medical drama that revolves around Danielle "Danny" Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) at Maguire Hospital in Miami, Florida.

As a hurricane barrels its way towards the city's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Danny finds herself unexpectedly receiving a promotion after Chief Resident Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Tensions soon run high; the storm worsens, the hospital locks down, serious cases mount up, and rumors of an illicit romance begin to spill out across the ER.

Reviews have been decidedly mixed, to say the least, but the series is still proving popular with subscribers. It hit our screens on April 3 and has remained one of Netflix's most popular shows since. If medical dramas are your thing, it might be worth checking out.

Watch "Pulse" on Netflix now

'Survival of the Thickest'

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In need of some light viewing? It's time to catch up with struggling stylist Mavis Beaumont, as Michelle Buteau's charming romantic comedy series "Survival of the Thickest" recently returned for its sophomore season.

Having already had her life turned upside down by a cheating partner, this new installment continues to chart the ups and downs in Mavis's life as she navigates the ups and downs of life and love.

As you can spy in the trailer, that includes a (brief) trip to Rome, though when a liaison with Luca (Marouane Zotti) doesn't quite work out, Mavis heads back to New York, where she faces new challenges within the world of fashion and beyond.

Watch "Survival of the Thickest" on Netflix now

'The Residence'

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Weeks after this quirky murder mystery series first made its debut on Netflix, "The Residence" still occupies a spot in Netflix's top 10 shows, and it is easy to see why: This Shondaland comedy-drama is a real treat.

The series takes us inside the White House during a disastrous State Dinner. Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) has been murdered, the suspect is still inside the house, and it looks like many people in attendance could have had a motive to bump him off.

Amid all the chaos, it falls to Netflix's latest eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), to solve the case and pick out the culprit from the many, many guests in attendance.

Watch "The Residence" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"WWE Raw" "Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed" "Pulse" "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer" "Love on the Spectrum" "Devil May Cry" "Adolescence" "The Residence" "Million Dollar Secret" "Survival of the Thickest"