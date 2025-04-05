A new month means plenty of great new movies across the best streaming services, but that only makes the question of what to watch even tougher.

You could head to Netflix's top-10 list of the most-watched movies to cut through the noise quickly, but they're not all guaranteed to be winners. Case in point, "Geostorm" a by-the-numbers disaster flick with a whopping 18% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, holds the #3 spot.

That's why we regularly keep a close eye on the Netflix top 10 to highlight the three best movies that are actually worth the hype. Leading the pack this weekend is a hit new buddy comedy that critics are raving about, an epic prehistoric adventure from the director of "The Book of Eli," and a Gerard Butler-led crime thriller that action movie fans shouldn't miss.

Nothing catch your eye? Check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month for more streaming recommendations. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'One of Them Days' (2025)

Keke Palmer and SZA's buddy comedy "One of Them Days" has shot to the top of Netflix's top 10 after landing on the streamer last week, even managing to unseat Netflix's hit new romcom "The Life List."

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, it follows two down-on-their-luck friends, Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), in their mad scramble to scrape together some cash after Alyssa's boyfriend Keshawn (Joshua Neal) runs off with their rent money.

Their landlord gives them until 6 p.m. to fork over the $1,500 they owe him or they're out on the streets. Chaos ensues as they stop at nothing to turn their fortunes around.

It's rare for an R-rated comedy to be a hit with critics, but "One of Them Days" holds a 94% critics rating along with a 90% score on the Popcornmeter, indicating most viewers enjoyed their time with the film. Palmer and SZA make for a hilarious pair, and if you don't mind your comedies with a healthy dollop of absurdity, "One of Them Days" is worth adding to your watchlist for a good laugh.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Alpha' (2018)

Director Albert Hughes may best be known for "The Book of Eli," but his 2018 prehistoric boy-and-his-dog flick "Alpha" has proven a sleeper hit on streaming. It landed on Netflix on April 1 and has already climbed to the #4 spot on Netflix's top 10.

Set 20,000 years ago in the Paleolithic era, it follows a clan of hunters led by Tau (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) as he prepares his teenage son, Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to eventually take over his role.

But when Keda falls off a cliff during a hunting expedition, he's forced to survive on his own to make it back to his tribe. As he navigates the brutal wilderness, he winds up befriending a wounded wolf who has been separated from its pack, and the two team up to survive the winter.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Den of Thieves 2 Pantera' (2025)

For an action movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, this Gerard Butler-led crime thriller is a must-watch. While "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" still pays homage to classic action films, it takes on a more entertaining and laid-back tone than the first film.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, the sequel picks up with “Big Nick” O’Brien (Butler) as he heads to Europe to track down Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) after his daring escape. Donnie is in deep in the world of high-stakes diamond heists with his sights on the World Diamond Center in Nice, France.

Meanwhile, Nick is at rock bottom — suspended from his job and dealing with a messy divorce. Still fuming over letting Donnie get away in the first film, he’s hell-bent on not letting the criminal slip through his fingers again, even willing to force his way into Donnie's inner circle as they plan their next big score.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "One of Them Days" (2025)

2. "The Life List" (2025)

3. "Geostorm" (2017)

4. "Alpha" (2018)

5. "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" (2018)

6. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

7. "Jack the Giant Slayer" (2013)

8. "Draft Day" (2014)

9. "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" (2025)

10. "The Croods" (2013)