'Adolescence' season 2 being considered at Netflix — but I'm not sure why

Netflix's smash-hit British drama "Adolescence" might be returning in the future.

Released as a four-part limited series in mid-March, this powerful series has cemented its reputation as one of the best Netflix shows by becoming one of the streamer's biggest-ever releases within a matter of weeks.

As of the time of writing, "Adolescence" is now fourth on the streamer's all-time most popular English language shows list, putting it ahead of big-name Netflix originals like "Bridgerton", "The Queen's Gambit" and "Fool Me Once".

Yesterday (April 9), Deadline reported that Plan B Entertainment — Brad Pitt's production company, who produced the series — was in early talks with director Phili Barantini about the "next iteration" of "Adolescence".

That's not official confirmation that "Adolescence" is definitely returning, to be clear. However, given the series' stellar critical reputation and immense popularity, it's understandable why Plan B would want more: it's just that big.

What could 'Adolescence' season 2 be about?

Speaking to Deadline, Plan B co-president Dede Gardner said they're keen to figure out how to "widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive".

Beyond that, we don't have a clear idea of what shape "Adolescence" season 2 could take, though Plan B co-president Jeremy Kleiner did add that they hope Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne will reteam on the project.

In case you're not one of the millions of people who've already streamed "Adolescence", the series tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), a young boy who is arrested for the murder of a female classmate at his secondary school.

Judging by Gardner's above statement about 'widening the aperture' it's unclear what the new series would be about. While things remain this ambiguous, I'm left wondering whether this is the right move.

Do we need 'Adolescence' season 2?

Truth be told, I'm not entirely sold on bringing "Adolescence" back. Not because I didn't appreciate it — it's the best show I've seen so far this year — but because I don't think a follow-up is necessary.

Narratively, I don't think there's a real reason to return to the Millers or to dwell on what happens to Jamie next, either. The series, as it stands, tells the story that it wants to rather conclusively within those four episodes.

The most obvious path forward for "Adolescence" season 2 would, therefore, be to turn it into an anthology series — but I don't see that working, either.

I can't shake the feeling that the first chapter's popularity wasn't a "lightning in a bottle" moment that will be difficult to replicate without diluting or dulling the impact of what we've already seen.

If there really is scope to tell another story without it feeling repetitive or cheapening what's come before, I'm more than happy to stream another season of impeccable television.

For now, though, I'll remain skeptical about "Adolescence" season 2 until we hear more about the show's potential return. We'll be sure to share more info when it arrives.

If you are sold on the idea, let me know in the comments below. And if you're in the mood for a similar show, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows to stream after "Adolescence" for more recommendations.