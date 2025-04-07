Tom Hardy's upcoming Netflix action thriller could be the next 'John Wick' — check out the new heart-pounding trailer now

"Havoc" is my most anticipated action-thriller of 2025. It's not even close.

I'm not alone at Tom's Guide either. My colleague Rory Mellon has declared it his "most anticipated Netflix movie of 2025." The hype for this Tom Hardy action film from "The Raid" director Gareth Evans is real.

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer, though, cranks that hype up to 11 and literally has my heart pounding. And not just because the whole thing is set to "Starburster" by Fontaines D.C.

The trailer kicks off with Walker (Hardy), a hardened detective, arriving at a bloody crime scene and reviewing footage of the shootout with a police officer already at the scene.

(Image credit: Netflix (via X))

As soon as he sees the footage, he knows his day just got worse. The person the cop shows him on the video is none other than the son (Justin Cornwell) of a local politician (Forest Whitaker).

That's where things get complicated, because this politician just needs to make one phone call to end Walker's career and put him away "for life." So Walker now needs to rescue the son ... who just started a massive gang war and has a cold-blooded killer (Timothy Olyphant) hot on his tail.

'Havoc' will live or die by its action sequences

The premise for "Havoc" is simple yet compelling. Which is a promising sign — a good action movie shouldn't make things complicated.

But a good action movie also lives or dies by its action sequences, and what we see of "Havoc" in this latest trailer looks awesome.

The shootout that kicks things off? Looks epic. The scene where a pair of shotgun-wielding motorcyclists attack a politician's car? Love it. Tom Hardy beating the crap out of people? Sign me up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But the pièce de résistance has to be when a police cruiser gets a washing machine dropped on it from a moving truck. Well ... that or when one guy gets killed when his head gets smashed into an exposed nail.

Will this movie be for the faint of heart? Probably not. But if you're like me and love action movies like "John Wick" and "The Raid," then "Havoc" is going to be a must-watch when it hits Netflix on April 25.