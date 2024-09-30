Netflix’s new No. 1 show is one of my biggest surprises of the year — and it’s 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Initially, “Nobody Wants This” seemed like a pretty apt name for Netflix’s new romantic comedy show about an unexpected relationship between a sex podcaster and a Jewish rabbi. Let’s just say that before its streaming premiere last week (on Sept. 26), I very much did not want this.

Its core premises seemed gawkish, and the initial trailer suggested an over-glossy series that would have me cringing more often than laughing. But I’ve learned by now not to judge a book by its cover (or a Netflix series by its trailer), so with a weekend devoid of plans thanks to a nasty bout of the common cold, I clicked play on “Nobody Wants This” with expectations that I would bounce off relatively quickly. Instead, I found one my favorite shows of 2024.

Not since “Baby Reindeer” has a Netflix show hooked me this fast, and I’m delighted to see “Nobody Wants This” is making significant waves on the streaming service straight out of the gate. It’s already the No. 1 show on Netflix after less than a week, and that’s a spot it deserves. Here’s why this easy-watching show is one of the year’s biggest surprises…

Turns out I really did want this Netflix show

Within moments of starting the first episode of “Nobody Wants This” I was instantly reminded of another Netflix show, “Love”. This rom-com series starring Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2018 and centered on the off-beat romance between two mismatched characters in the sunny setting of Los Angeles, California.

The above is the same rough outline of “Nobody Wants This”, and so while this new Netflix show can hardly be labeled original, being tonally and thematically similar to a show I considered among Netflix’s best-ever originals isn’t a bad thing. A budding romance between two very different characters is a proven formula for rom-com success, and "Nobody Wants This" is the latest example of it being used to great effect.

Naturally in a show of this type, the chemistry between the leads is crucial, and Kristen Bell and Adam Brody sure have plenty of it. While Bell’s Joanne, a quick-witted podcaster, and Brody’s Noah, a charming and good-natured rabbi, fall into fairly standard character archetypes, and their odd-couple connection isn’t all that unique, because you so quickly come to care about them both, it’s easy to get invested in their relationship.

There’s a real easy-watching charm to “Nobody Wants This”. Its comedic tone falls on the right side of playful banter without falling into the trap of being overly snarky, and its cast of characters are mostly likely, even the ones framed as roadblocks for Joanne and Noah’s relationship have understandable motivations, and aren’t treated as cartoonish villains.

I also love that its episodes max out at 30 minutes, with some running merely 21 minutes. In our current era of streaming TV, the art of a 30-minute episode seems to be dying in favor of lengthy chapters that can even hit feature-length (looking at you “Stranger Things”), but there’s something enjoyably digestible about episodes you can watch in less than half an hour. Plus, it makes “Nobody Wants This” immensely binge-able as you can watch a handful of episodes in less than two hours.

This Netflix show is already turning heads

“Nobody Wants This” has only been on Netflix for a short while, but it’s already making a pretty sizeable splash on the popular streaming service. Over the weekend, it managed to dethrone true-crime drama “Monsters” from the No. 1 spot, and I’ve seen plenty of social media reactions too — an imperfect measurement for success, but a good sign, nevertheless.

It’s not just me that’s been swept up in this unconventional relationship either. Over on review aggregate sign Rotten Tomatoes, “Nobody Wants This” has managed to pull an impressive 93% score from just shy of 30 reviews. Plus, its viewers score is off to a similarly strong start at 91%. These may fluctuate as more write-ups flood in, but the early takes are highly positive.

Tim Glanfield of the Times of London notes that “it’s the old-fashioned chemistry between Bell and Brody that will keep the audience coming back” while Mike Hale of the New York Times praised the show’s “smooth rom-com fluency”. Robert Lloyd from the Los Angeles Times called it “bouncy and pleasant, with likable — or eventually likable — characters”. These are all sentiments I very much agree with.

It’s not just the leads getting praise from critics either (even if the Bell and Brody partnership is the show’s bedrock). “Bell and Brody are accompanied by a supporting cast of veteran scene stealers, and creator Erin Foster has additionally given their tale a specificity that sets it apart from your average meet-cute about mismatched lovers,” said Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter .

Of course, not everybody has fallen under the spell of this slick Netflix show. Nandini Balial of RogerEbert.com went against the grain and declared the show “A romantic comedy series short on both romance and comedy.”

You need to stream ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix

If you’re looking for your next Netflix binge-watch, I have good news, your search is over. “Nobody Wants This” is, ironically, exactly what you want right now. Its breezy episode runtimes make it super convenient to tear through a couple of installments even when short on time, and its easy-going comedy tone makes it a great Netflix show to watch when you’re in the mood for something light (or happen to be under the weather. Trust me, it’s a great sickness show).

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are instantly likable as individuals and the pair have more than enough on-screen chemistry that you’ll care about their relationship too. Even while pretty much all their friends and family are begging them to bin off their budding romance, you’ll be rooting for them to find a way to make it work. And that’s the true test of a great romantic comedy.

All 10 episodes of “Nobody Wants This” are now streaming on Netflix, and if you’ve already binged the whole season, be sure to check out this fantastic new Netflix original movie that isn’t getting the attention it deserves. And for a full overview of what’s new on the popular service, we have a guide to everything new to Netflix this week including movies and shows.

