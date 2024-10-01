Netflix just got one of the most legendary thriller movies of all time — you need to watch this classic now

The word classic gets thrown around a lot. Heck, I’m equally as guilty of overusing the descriptor myself. But when it comes to talking about “Psycho”, the 1960 horror-thriller by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, the word “classic” is arguably underselling the movie.

Even more than six decades after its initial release, the impact of “Psycho” is still being felt. It’s inspired countless filmmakers and has left a clear footprint on the horror and thriller genres. When viewed through a modern lens, many of its tropes might seem formulaic, but that’s only because so many movies have mimicked it since.

I’m a huge fan of classic cinema, but I’ll admit that some movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood (spanning the late 1920s to early 1960s) haven’t held up quite so well. However, “Psycho” is categorically not among those pictures. It remains a riveting, unnerving and tense watch, and now that it’s been added to Netflix U.S. you’ve no excuse to miss out.

If you’re looking for a skin-crawling thriller to get you in the mood for the Halloween season to come, “Psycho” is the perfect pick. Here’s everything you need to know about this legendary movie, and why you should watch it now that it’s arrived on Netflix…

What is ‘Psycho’ about?

Psycho (1960) Theatrical Trailer - Alfred Hitchcock Movie - YouTube Watch On

I expect that pretty much everybody reading this article will have at least heard of “Psycho”, but if you’re unfamiliar with the basic outline of the movie, it opens with a young woman named Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) stealing a large sum of money from her employer, with plans to elope with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (John Gavin).

Driving through the back roads of California to meet up with Sam, Marion gets caught in a rainstorm and decides to take shelter at the nearby Bates Motel. Here she meets the motel’s owner, Norman (Anthony Perkins), a seemingly timid young man, who is henpecked by his overbearing mother.

What follows is a murder that has shocked viewers for almost 65 years...

‘Psycho’ is a masterclass in filmmaking

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

Alfred Hitchcock was nicknamed “The Master of Suspense” and it’s a title the British director very much earned. His knack for crafting tension remains almost unmatched, and “Psycho” is a remarkable showcase of his talent in this area. It’ll have you gripping the sofa in terror.

The movie builds suspense slowly, especially in its first act where a creeping sense of dread lingers, and when it reaches its crescendo, the results are seriously memorable. For example, you’ve probably seen the iconic shower scene before (or at least heard its famous music), and while it’s arguably the movie’s strongest sequence, it’s just one of several moments that display what a remarkably talented filmmaker Hitchcock was.

Another one of the movie’s biggest strengths is the character of Norman Bates. Expertly brought to life by Anthony Perkins, Norman Bates has been fascinating movie fans for generations. And it’s pretty telling that the ongoing “Psycho” franchise (yes, even in the 60s studios were obsessed with building franchises) primarily focuses on his character.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount PicturesAlamy)

It probably won’t come as a shock when I say that “Psycho” enjoys a status among critics and audiences befitting its legendary reputation. It currently holds a 97% score on R otten Tomatoes , with its viewers rating almost as strong at 95%.

This is certainly not a movie that only entrenched cinephiles can truly appreciate, it’s a genuine crowd-pleaser with something to offer everybody. If you want to dig into the impressive technical aspects you can, but if you’re just here for a riveting narrative, and a pleasing sense of mystery with a satisfying final reveal, you’re equally well catered to.

Oh, and here’s a fun piece of movie trivia for you: “Psycho” was the first American movie to show a flushing toilet on screen. This might not sound like a big deal but at the time filming a flushing toilet was considered quite scandalous, and some viewers were outraged at its inclusion.

Stream ‘Psycho’ on Netflix right now

It’s no exaggeration to call “Psycho” one of the best movies ever made (don’t believe me? It’s made the Wikipedia page!). To this day, many modern-day thrillers (and horrors) owe a huge debt to Hitchcock, and the influence of “Psycho” refuses to wane with each passing year.

Speaking of the years passing, “Psycho” really has held up remarkably well. Okay, so it’s presented in black-and-white (but that's never a bad thing, in my opinion), and its driving sequences look pretty ropey by a modern standard, but its narrative, characters and sense of escalating dread have not been blunted over the years. It remains a gold-tier psychological thriller.

Watch "Psycho' on Netflix right now

