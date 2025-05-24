Netflix has racked up 15 No. 1 movies in 2025 so far — here’s the 3 worth watching

Being ranked as the No. 1 movie on Netflix might not be as prestigious as winning Best Picture at the Oscars, but it’s still a sign that a film has managed to draw the attention (and viewing hours) of millions of subscribers to the world’s biggest streaming service.

To date in 2025, 15 movies have managed to ascend to the top of the Netflix top 10 list (per Netflix’s tracking data). While it’s perhaps not a vintage collection, with several skippable efforts like “Kinda Pregnant” and “iHostage” wearing the crown for a period, there has been a handful of flicks worthy of the top spot.

Below, I’m picking out the trio I think are most deserving of a place in your Netflix watchlist. If you missed any of these movies when they were ranked No. 1 on the platform, now is the time to circle back and give them a stream.

Best Netflix No. 1 movies in 2025 (so far)

'To Catch a Killer'

TO CATCH A KILLER Trailer (2023) Shailene Woodley, Thriller Movie - YouTube Watch On

I’m starting my picks with “To Catch a Killer,” a 2023 thriller that enjoyed a surprise renaissance on Netflix this year.

While it follows a cookie-cutter detective thriller blueprint, the mystery at its core is engaging enough, and the violent opening sequence, which sees a sniper begin shooting innocent targets from a rooftop, is pretty startling.

The movie stars Shailene Woodley as a Baltimore beat cop named Eleanor. Grappling with a troubled past, Eleanor has an uncanny knack for spotting hidden clues others often miss, but her personal demons threaten to bubble to the surface and could put the hunt for the bloodthirsty killer in jeopardy.

Ben Mendelsohn plays the head of the FBI task force in charge of the manhunt, and enjoys some strong (and heated) exchanges with Woodley. While the narrative conventions are pretty predictable, “To Catch a Killer” is a well-produced take on a formula that never goes out of fashion.

Watch on Netflix now

‘Havoc’

HAVOC | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’m bracing myself for the angry comments to this selection already. I wrote about how much I enjoyed Gareth Evans’ “Havoc" last month, and let’s just say the reader response was … fierce.

While this grimdark action-thriller has endured a pretty torrid reception from many viewers (It holds a poor 37% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), its frantic and extremely brutal fight scenes really worked for me.

Evans, director of the “The Raid” movies, is one of the best in the business when it comes to cinematic carnage, and I loved his latest slice of ultra-action.

I also enjoyed seeing Tom Hardy in a very watchable movie again, as I’ve been largely unimpressed with his recent roles. However, I can’t deny that his character of Walker, a bruised and hardboiled detective, doesn’t exactly stand out as all that memorable.

If you’re looking for narrative depth, you won’t find it in “Havoc.” The movie’s plot is overstuffed with far too many criminal players involved and it’s all told in a needlessly convoluted way. But if you want to see stunning action choreography and plenty of intense shoot-outs that will get your adrenaline pumping, “Havoc” is a Netflix original movie that few can measure up to.

Watch on Netflix now

‘Nonnas’

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Switching gear quite dramatically from nightclub brawls to the joys of a home-cooked meal, “Nonnas” is a Netflix movie that is simply nice. There’s no better word for it.

Yes, “nice” is not perhaps the most gushing of compliments, but “Nonnas” is a simple movie, and it achieves its modest objective without any unnecessary fuss. It’s the perfect lazy Sunday watch, and will have you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. It may have unambitious aims, but it succeeds all the same.

The comedy-drama centers on Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn), a Brooklyn native who decides to open a restaurant on Staten Island. So far, so normal. The culinary twist is that his eatery is staffed by grandmothers (or nonnas), cooking recipes passed down across generations.

Inspired by a heartwarming true story, “Nonnas” is a celebration of family bonds and the people and heritage that make us who we are. Plus, with Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Linda Cardellini and Joe Manganiello in supporting roles, it packs an extremely likeable cast of characters.

Watch on Netflix now

Every Netflix No. 1 movie in 2025 (so far)

"Carry-On"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Back in Action"

"Kinda Pregnant"

"Aftermath"

"To Catch a Killer"

"Venom: The Last Dance"

"Despicable Me 4"

"The Electric State"

"Den of Thieves 2 Pantera"

"The Life List"

"iHostage"

"Havoc"

"Exterritorial"

"Nonnas"