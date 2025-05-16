My favorite Netflix sci-fi anthology series is back — and it’s not ‘Black Mirror’

If I asked you to name a Netflix original sci-fi anthology show, there’s a good chance your mind would go straight to “Black Mirror.” But for me, the top contender in this (admittedly pretty niche) area is “Love, Death and Robots.”

Debuting in 2019, the show now spans 45 episodes (with runtimes that range from merely a few minutes to around 20), so if you’ve yet to discover the bizarre joys of this Tim Miller-created show, you’ve got plenty of chapters to keep you entertained, and maybe a little disturbed.

“Love, Death and Robots” season 4 debuted earlier this week (on May 15), and it’s already looking like a prime candidate for the best Netflix show you’re currently not watching.

While “Black Mirror’s” most recent season went straight to No. 1 last month, more than 24 hours post-launch, and “Love, Death and Robots” (often referred to as “LDR”) has yet to even rank in the top 10.

That’s a real shame, because while “Love, Death and Robot” can be characterized as uneven, a common issue with anthology series, when it’s firing on all cylinders, it offers unique explorations of sci-fi, fantasy and horror, and is like nothing else on Netflix.

‘Love, Death and Robots’ is as wild as ever in season 4

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The fourth season of the (typically) animated anthology show offers 10 new installments, and these run the gamut from surrealist comedy to chilling nightmare-fuel. This season, there’s even a string puppet concert that returns director David Fincher to his music video roots.

Yup, the first episode, “Can’t Stop,” is a Red Hot Chili Peppers gig with a real twist: The entire band has been transformed into string puppets, and dance around the stage like otherworldly Pinocchios. It’s pretty awesome, and I’m not even a huge Chili Peppers fan.

That’s just the start of the eccentric mix of shorts within “Love, Death and Robots” season 4, another sees an alien apocalypse play out in miniature form, while one presents interviews with household appliances in the style of beloved Aardman classic “Creature Comforts.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s even a rare live-action outing for the series, in “Golgotha,” a 10-minute short that sees a vicar (Rhys Darby) encounter an alien race that believes a dolphin to be their messiah. Plus, for longtime viewers, the third installment sees a return to a fan-favorite universe.

Because (almost all) episodes are standalone, you can totally dive into “Love, Death and Robots” at this junction. It’s very much a series where you can pick and choose the concepts that appeal most to you, or you can make your selections based on fan episode rankings.

Which isn’t to say the full season isn’t worth watching. While it does have its peaks and valleys (the Chili Peppers episode has proved less popular with viewers), overall, “Love, Death and Robots” season 4 holds a perfect 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of my favorite things about “Love, Death and Robots” has always been that it’s the perfect palate cleanser in between longer watches. With episodes that can last only a few minutes, it’s great for a quick fix of sci-fi creativity or when you have a little time to fill.

If you’ve never seen the show, you’ve got plenty of worthwhile episodes to get caught up on, and for longtime fans, “Love, Death and Robots” season 4 continues to carry the show’s offbeat but compelling torch.

Stream “Love, Death and Robots” on Netflix now