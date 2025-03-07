Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

News
By
published

These are the Netflix movies you should be watching

Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / 20th Century Studios)
Jump to:

Netflix’s top 10 movies list is constantly changing especially when a new month brings a bunch of new titles to the streaming service. With so many options, it can be challenging to figure out which ones are actually worth your time. That’s where we come in.

We’ve sifted through the current top 10 to pick out the three best movies you shouldn’t miss, including an overlooked legal thriller, an action-packed crime thriller, and a fun action-adventure flick based on a popular tabletop role-playing game.

Not feeling these picks? Don’t worry — there’s plenty more to check out in our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. But for now, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 right now.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, March 7.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Runaway Jury’

Runaway Jury Official Trailer #1 - Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman Movie (2003) - YouTube Runaway Jury Official Trailer #1 - Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman Movie (2003) - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix recently got an overlooked legal thriller, and now is the perfect time to watch it. Released in 2003, “Runaway Jury” features an all-star cast, including John Cusack, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz, and the legendary Gene Hackman, who sadly passed away last month. It seems Netflix subscribers are revisiting his incredible body of work, pushing this thriller up to No. 8 on the platform’s top 10 list.

“Runaway Jury” follows a high-stakes court case against a major gun manufacturer, where jury selection and manipulation become a battleground for control. Nicholas Easter (John Cusack), a seemingly ordinary juror, is not what he appears to be.

Behind the scenes, his partner Marlee (Rachel Weisz) is orchestrating a dangerous game, offering to sway the jury’s verdict for the right price. On the opposing sides of the trial, idealistic attorney Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) is fighting for justice, while ruthless jury consultant Rankin Fitch (Gene Hackman) will stop at nothing to ensure the gun company wins.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Sicario'

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

If you’re in the mood for something a little intense then “Sicario” should be your next watch. It’s gritty, suspenseful, and keeps you on edge the whole time, which is why it earned an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention it’s packed with plenty of explosive action so you’ll probably be glued to the screen the entire time.s

“Sicario” centers around FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a secretive government task force led by Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to take down a powerful Mexican cartel. Alongside them is the mysterious and deadly Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), whose true motives remain unclear.

As Kate is drawn deeper into the operation, she realizes that the line between good and evil is blurred, and the people she’s working with might be just as ruthless as the criminals they’re hunting.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube
Watch On

You don’t need to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan to have a great time with “Honor Among Thieves.” While it didn’t exactly light up the box office, now that it’s on Netflix, it has a chance to get the love it deserves. At its core, it’s a classic adventure flick, but the sharp humor and strong performances make it stand out as a fantasy story that’s absolutely worth watching.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a fun, action-packed fantasy adventure based on the iconic tabletop game. The movie follows charming thief Edgin (Chris Pine) and his ragtag team — including fierce barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), insecure sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith), and shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) — as they go on a quest to retrieve a lost relic.

Things get complicated when they realize they’ve been tricked by the power-hungry Forge (Hugh Grant) and the sinister Red Wizard Sofina (Daisy Head), forcing them to pull off an even bigger heist to save the world from dark magic.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)
2. "Sicario" (2015)
3. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)
4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)
5. "Counterattack" (2025)
6. "Power Rangers" (2017)
7. "Venom: The Last Dance" (2024)
8. "Runaway Jury" (2003)
9. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (2023)
10. "Friday" (1995)

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
L-R: Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Paramount&#039;s &quot;Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
(L-R) Shailene Woodley as Eleanor Falco, Jovan Adepo as Jack Mackenzie and Ben Mendelsohn as Geoffrey Lammark in &quot;To Catch a Killer&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Chris Hemsworth as Owen Chase in &quot;In the Heart of the Sea&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot in the film THE MENU
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
(L to R) Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot and Nicholas Hoult as Tyler in the film THE MENU
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Chris Hemsworth as Owen Chase in &quot;In the Heart of the Sea&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in Netflix
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie
Park Bo-gum and IU in &quot;When Life Gives You Tangerines&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new romantic drama is now streaming — and it’s the perfect show to binge-watch this weekend
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned
Valerie Pachner as Esther on the set of Delicious
Netflix’s new dark thriller will keep you guessing until the very end — and it needs to be on your watchlist
Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in &quot;Midnight in the Switchgrass&quot; (2021)
Netflix just got a crime thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem
Latest in News
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
android 16 lock screen widgets for android tablets
Google’s bringing lock screen widgets back to Android phones this summer — here's what we know
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
More about netflix
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix

Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie

Park Bo-gum and IU in &quot;When Life Gives You Tangerines&quot; now streaming on Netflix

Netflix’s new romantic drama is now streaming — and it’s the perfect show to binge-watch this weekend
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance

'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain as she experiences the symptoms of GERD
Trouble sleeping? Your melatonin supplements could be stopping you from sleeping through the night
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Daredevil: Born Again; Heretic; The Righteous Gemstones
7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (March 7-9)
&quot;The Real Housewives of Atlanta&quot; Season 16 cast: Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks, Kelli Ferrell and Shamea Morton Mwangi.
How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online – stream all the reality TV drama without cable
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
Apple Mac Studio M2 on a desk
The $3,999 M3 Ultra Mac Studio barely beats the $1,999 M4 Max in leaked benchmark
android 16 lock screen widgets for android tablets
Google’s bringing lock screen widgets back to Android phones this summer — here's what we know
King Charles sitting at a table in a lamp-lit room with a sign reading &quot;On Air&quot;
Apple Music is hosting a playlist created by King Charles — here's what he listens to