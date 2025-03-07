Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix’s top 10 movies list is constantly changing especially when a new month brings a bunch of new titles to the streaming service. With so many options, it can be challenging to figure out which ones are actually worth your time. That’s where we come in.

We’ve sifted through the current top 10 to pick out the three best movies you shouldn’t miss, including an overlooked legal thriller, an action-packed crime thriller, and a fun action-adventure flick based on a popular tabletop role-playing game.

Not feeling these picks? Don’t worry — there’s plenty more to check out in our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. But for now, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 right now.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, March 7.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘Runaway Jury’

Netflix recently got an overlooked legal thriller, and now is the perfect time to watch it. Released in 2003, “Runaway Jury” features an all-star cast, including John Cusack, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz, and the legendary Gene Hackman, who sadly passed away last month. It seems Netflix subscribers are revisiting his incredible body of work, pushing this thriller up to No. 8 on the platform’s top 10 list.

“Runaway Jury” follows a high-stakes court case against a major gun manufacturer, where jury selection and manipulation become a battleground for control. Nicholas Easter (John Cusack), a seemingly ordinary juror, is not what he appears to be.

Behind the scenes, his partner Marlee (Rachel Weisz) is orchestrating a dangerous game, offering to sway the jury’s verdict for the right price. On the opposing sides of the trial, idealistic attorney Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) is fighting for justice, while ruthless jury consultant Rankin Fitch (Gene Hackman) will stop at nothing to ensure the gun company wins.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Sicario'

If you’re in the mood for something a little intense then “Sicario” should be your next watch. It’s gritty, suspenseful, and keeps you on edge the whole time, which is why it earned an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention it’s packed with plenty of explosive action so you’ll probably be glued to the screen the entire time.s

“Sicario” centers around FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a secretive government task force led by Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to take down a powerful Mexican cartel. Alongside them is the mysterious and deadly Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), whose true motives remain unclear.

As Kate is drawn deeper into the operation, she realizes that the line between good and evil is blurred, and the people she’s working with might be just as ruthless as the criminals they’re hunting.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

You don’t need to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan to have a great time with “Honor Among Thieves.” While it didn’t exactly light up the box office, now that it’s on Netflix, it has a chance to get the love it deserves. At its core, it’s a classic adventure flick, but the sharp humor and strong performances make it stand out as a fantasy story that’s absolutely worth watching.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a fun, action-packed fantasy adventure based on the iconic tabletop game. The movie follows charming thief Edgin (Chris Pine) and his ragtag team — including fierce barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), insecure sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith), and shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) — as they go on a quest to retrieve a lost relic.

Things get complicated when they realize they’ve been tricked by the power-hungry Forge (Hugh Grant) and the sinister Red Wizard Sofina (Daisy Head), forcing them to pull off an even bigger heist to save the world from dark magic.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

2. "Sicario" (2015)

3. "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021)

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)

5. "Counterattack" (2025)

6. "Power Rangers" (2017)

7. "Venom: The Last Dance" (2024)

8. "Runaway Jury" (2003)

9. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (2023)

10. "Friday" (1995)