Netflix’s new dark thriller will keep you guessing until the very end — and it needs to be on your watchlist

Opinion
By
published

‘Delicious’ is a Netflix original movie with serious bite

Valerie Pachner as Esther on the set of Delicious
(Image credit: Netflix)

I can confidently say that I did not see the end of “Delicious” coming.

Netflix’s new thriller movie goes to some pretty wild and seriously dark places, and while from the get-go it’s clear that something is off about its central character, I didn't expect the movie to go there ….

Of course, I’m not here to spoil the movie, so I’ll say no more about its shocking ending. But I am here to implore you to add this German flick to your Netflix watchlist.

The movie arrives on Netflix this week (Friday, March 6) and it’s the perfect weekend watch. Initially, it offers a sunny escape to the stunning French countryside, but soon enough things get very twisted.

So, if you’ve never heard of ‘Delicious’ (and I'm not hugely surprised, Netflix is currently dedicating all its marketing resources to poor-looking “The Electric State”), or just want a few more details before committing your precious movie-watching time to it, let me give you the full rundown.

What is ‘Delicious’ about?

Delicious | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Delicious | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Set over an idyllic summer in Provence, France, “Delicious” centers on a German family who own a plush villa in the region. Driving back from a swanky meal out, they accidentally hit a young woman (Carla Díaz) on a dark country road.

Fearful she may report the incident, they agree to take her in and hire her as a maid for the summer. Over the next few weeks, the woman, named Teodora, becomes increasingly intertwined with the family.

While at first all seems well, husband John (Fahri Yardım) and wife Esther (Valerie Pachner), are both revealed to have hidden secrets bubbling just below the surface.

Meanwhile, the family's two children also become infatuated with Teodora. However, this young woman has arrived on the scene to do more than cook fancy meals. As the situation escalates, her dark intentions are revealed.

‘Delicious’ is a devilishly twisted thrill ride

Fahri Ogün Yadim as John, Valerie Pachner as Esther, Naila Schuberth as Alba and Caspar Hoffmann as Philipp on the set of Delicious

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s more than a little “Parasite” within the DNA of “Delicious.” Now I’m not suggesting this movie is anywhere close to the same level of quality as Bong Joon-ho’s Best Picture-winning masterwork but the two certainly share some narrative similarities.

Teodora’s integration within the wealthy family is absorbing, particularly when it’s obvious her motivations aren’t harmless. Right from the start, you know something much darker is afoot.

Carla Díaz does a fantastic job in the movie’s most vital role. Teodora is a fascinating character, charming when she needs to be, capable of spur-of-the-moment deception, and with an edge that will make you immediately distrust her intentions (as you should).

Fahri Yardım and Valerie Pachner also offer strong performances as the husband and wife hiding secrets from each other, and perhaps themselves, but I have issues with their characters.

(L-R) Carla Díaz as Teodora and Naila Schuberth as Alba on the set of Delicious

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, “Delicious” falls into the common trap of its characters making illogical decisions a little too often.

Now, I understand that John and Esther must react to Teodora in a certain way for there to even be a story to tell, still, there are certainly a few moments that stretch plausibility.

But ultimately, these can be forgiven as they serve the greater purpose of keeping the movie ticking along and building toward the shocking finale.

And it is that finale that leaves things on a memorably chilling note. It won’t be to everybody’s tastes, for some it’ll be far too bleak, but personally, I loved it. It’s unsettling, but in the best way, and while its symbolism (again, being vague to avoid spoilers) is far too on the nose, it serves its purpose.

Plus, you really won’t forget the closing moments for a long time after watching.

Fahri Ogün Yadim as John on the set of Delicious

(Image credit: Netflix)

What writer/director Nele Mueller-Stöfen has nailed in “Delicious” is that ever-increasing sense of dread. From the opening act, it is obvious there are deeper secrets at play. Teodora definitely isn’t just on the scene to make some money over the summer.

That sense of mystery, and suspense, will carry you through the entire movie. Plus, there are some very pretty shots of the French countryside which are enjoyable as visual tourism.

Stream ‘Delicious’ on Netflix now

Carla Díaz as Teodora on the set of Delicious

(Image credit: Netflix)

I have a sneaking suspicion that “Delicious” may get a little lost in the Netflix movie library this month, especially with high-profile originals like "The Electric State" on the horizon but I’m hoping this dark thriller will get at least a brief moment in the sun. It definitely deserves your attention.

While there’s some shaky logic at play, especially in the second act, and I would have liked a few secondary characters to be better fleshed out to make their fates more impactful, at its core, “Delicious” is wonderfully wicked. It’s an unsettling dark thriller that keeps you guessing until the closing moments. And I bet you won’t be able to predict the ending.

If you’re looking for weekend watches, I encourage you to make space for “Delicious.” Though, fair warning, you won't want to be eating any movie snacks by the end. It’s stomach-turning finale will put you off your food.

Not a fan of warped tales, and think “Delicious” might not be for you? Then here’s a guide to everything new added to Netflix in March 2025, which includes several worthwhile options that are significantly lighter in tone.

Watch "Delicious" on Netflix now

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

