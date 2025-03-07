Netflix just got this heartwarming romantic drama — and it’s the perfect show to binge watch

It’s always funny telling my family and friends that I’ve been watching a romantic drama since they all know me as the “horror queen.” And yes, horror is my favorite genre overall, but romance is my ultimate comfort watch for obvious reasons.

So when I saw that Netflix was releasing “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” I made a mental note to check it out. And I’m glad I did.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is a Korean drama that pretty much gets everything right. I got the chance to watch the first four episodes early, and it was an utter delight.

The show follows two close friends and how their relationship gradually blossoms into something more over the years. It’s incredibly sweet, and I know it’ll hit the right notes for anyone who loves K-dramas or romance in general.

Now that the first four episodes are available on Netflix (with four more dropping every Friday until March 28), I have to share my thoughts. Here’s everything you need to know about “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and why it’s worth your time.

What is ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ about?

When Life Gives You Tangerines | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” unfolds on Jeju Island, following the intertwined lives of Ae-soon (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), both born in the 1950s.

Ae-soon is a rebellious young woman with a passion for literature, aspiring to become a poet despite her inability to attend school due to financial constraints. Gwan-sik is a sincere and diligent man who deeply loves and respects Ae-soon.

The series chronicles their journey through various seasons of life, depicting the challenges and triumphs they face over the years, showing how their love endures across generations.

It’s directed by Kim Won-seok and written by Lim Sang-choon, both known for their ability to craft heartwarming stories. The show also features Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon in significant roles, portraying the older versions of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik, respectively.

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ tells a wholesome story

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi / Netflix)

The reason “When Life Gives You Tangerines” works so well is because it's heartwarming and deeply emotional. We’re first introduced to young Ae-soon and her hardworking mother, Jeon Gwang-rye (Yeom Hye-ran), who faces mistreatment from her friends simply because she’s poor.

Their financial struggles mean they live in cramped conditions, with a small rental home shared by Ae-soon, her mother, her stepfather, and his three children.

Right away, we understand everything about their lives and the hardships they face. Ten-year-old Ae-soon often clashes with her mother, who carries the weight of their struggles and urges her daughter to carve out a better future for herself instead of following the expected path of becoming a housekeeper.

But Ae-soon is too young to fully grasp this. Their scenes together carry even more weight when we jump forward a few years to see Ae-soon as a young adult. She’s still living with her stepfather, who once promised she could move out once he saved enough money for her to attend college and study literature.

Of course, as with most romantic dramas, nothing really goes according to plan.

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi / Netflix)

In the second half of the first episode, we get more scenes of Ae-soon and her close friend Gwan-sik as they try to make a living by selling cabbages.

This is where the love story really starts to take shape as Ae-soon is still healing from a tragic loss, while Gwan-sik struggles with the pressure from his family to succeed. Their dynamic is so sweet, making this show an incredibly comforting watch.

What I love most about “When Life Gives You Tangerines” though is its unique way of showing enduring love through the changing seasons of life. The story unfolds over several decades, with the characters aging and their struggles shifting with each season, like their most heartbreaking moments in winter. But at its core, it beautifully captures how love can last across generations.

And if that storytelling approach wasn’t charming enough, the title itself is. “When Life Gives You Tangerines” plays on the familiar saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” but with a Jeju Island twist (since tangerines are one of its most famous products). It’s the perfect name for such a warm and heartfelt romantic drama.

Stream ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi / Netflix)

Some shows just feel like a warm hug, and “When Life Gives You Tangerines” is exactly that. From the very first episode, it sweeps you into its world with impressive cinematography, heartfelt narrative, and characters you can’t help but root for as they navigate the challenges of being in love.

And if you’re a fan of K-dramas, you know they always bring that signature lighthearted humor that makes them even more enjoyable.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is, at its core, a story of enduring love. Two people who grew up together finally give in to their long-brewing feelings, setting off on a journey that’s both bumpy and heartwarming. It’s the perfect comfort watch.

On top of that, it's one of the most expensive K-dramas ever produced, proving just how much Netflix believes in it. So if you’re even remotely interested, it’s definitely worth your time.

The first four episodes of “When Life Gives You Tangerines” are streaming on Netflix right now. However, if you’re not totally convinced, see what else is new on Netflix in March 2025.