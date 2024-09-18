Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Looking for some good movies to watch this week? Looking at the Netflix top 10 is usually my go-to, but it can often feel like a mixed bag. While it provides a handy guide to what’s currently popular, it doesn’t always reflect the highest quality of content. Some weeks, the streaming service is dominated by animated movies aimed primarily at younger audiences.

However, if you dig a little deeper into the rankings, you’ll find a few standout gems that are definitely worth your time. After sifting through the list, we’ve chosen three movies that deliver a substantial, engaging experience beyond mere box office numbers. These selections are well worth adding to your watchlist.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies as of 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 18.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Rebel Ridge'

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Our first recommendation has to be one of the greatest action-thrillers of this year. It rightly earned its No.1 spot on Netflix , and it didn’t deserve to be knocked off by a movie like "Uglies" (yes I’m salty about that). However, it’s still in second place, and I would urge you to watch it again if you’ve already seen it.

"Rebel Ridge" centers around Terry Richmond (played by Aaron Pierre, the next big action star), a man who arrives in the small town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin and protect him from imminent danger. However, Terry’s mission is derailed when corrupt local law enforcement unjustly seizes his life savings. This confrontation leads him into a deadly struggle against Police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and a corrupt department that holds a tight grip on the town.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Black Mass'

Black Mass Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Johnny Depp, Benedict Cumberbatch Crime Drama HD - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for an engaging (but controversial), nail-biting thriller this weekend, "Black Mass" is worth a watch. While it’s not the most amazing crime drama ever (and certainly does have its underwhelming moments), it holds enough tension and underworld intrigue to make it interesting.

This crime drama is based on the true story of James "Whitey" Bulger, one of Boston's most notorious criminals. Johnny Depp stars as Bulger, a ruthless gangster who becomes an FBI informant to help take down his rivals in the city's mafia. The movie explores Bulger's rise to power in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as the complex relationship between him and FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton), a childhood friend who helps Bulger in exchange for information.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Edge of Tomorrow'

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Despite receiving widespread critical acclaim for its smart storytelling and thrilling action, "Edge of Tomorrow" unfortunately underperformed at the box office. Honestly, this still baffles me considering Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are brilliant, and the movie in general throws sci-fi and action together in the most satisfying way. Regardless, it deserves to be in the top 10.

This movie is set in a future where Earth faces an invasion by a powerful alien race. The story follows Major William "Bill" Cage (Tom Cruise), a soldier who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day every time he dies in battle. With the help of Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), a renowned soldier, Cage uses his ability to try and defeat the aliens and save humanity.

Watch it now on Netflix

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Uglies" (2024)

2. "Rebel Ridge" (2024)

3. "Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter" (2024)

4. "Black Mass" (2015)

5. "Officer Black Belt" (2024)

6. "Edge of Tomorrow" (2014)

7. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

8. "Trolls Band Together" (2023)

9. "Shark Tale" (2004)

10. "Hands of Stone" (2016)