Prime Video is losing one of the best dark thrillers soon — stream now before it's gone

We’re approaching Halloween season, so what better time to watch some unsettling classics that will get under your skin? If you’re a fan of chilling, atmospheric thrillers like me, then there’s one movie you really don’t want to miss, and that’s "The Wicker Man". This absolute classic is currently available on Prime Video, but it won’t be around for much longer.

Directed by Robin Hardy, "The Wicker Man" follows a skeptical police officer investigating the disappearance of a young girl on a small Scottish island. However, he soon learns that the residents participate in strange pagan rituals. Even though it’s not a recent release (in fact, it’s over 50 years old), the psychological tension and pagan folklore really set it apart in its genre.

As Prime Video’s catalog constantly shifts, many great movies slip away unnoticed, but "The Wicker Man" deserves recognition. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this true gem of dark cinema now that it’s leaving the streaming service next week…

'The Wicker Man' will lure you in

"The Wicker Man", which came out in 1973 (definitely not the terrible 2006 remake), takes you on a chilling ride into a world where everyday societal norms are thrown out the window, and old pagan traditions take center stage. It’s these kinds of movies about cults that will have you hiding beneath your hands from the amount of tension radiating through the screen.

The movie follows Sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward), who receives a mysterious letter claiming that a little girl named Rowan (Gerry Cowper) has gone missing on a remote island. This letter prompts Howie to travel to Summerisle, an isolated island in Scotland, to investigate. Upon arrival, he is confronted by the islanders’ peculiar customs and increasingly strange behavior.

This is definitely one of those picturesque movies that tricks you into thinking everything is lovely and peaceful. But if you’ve watched "Midsommar" (which is almost a modernized take on this movie), you’ll know that the quaint charm is more sinister than anything. Beneath this surface lies a community steeped in ancient, pagan customs and rituals, and anything cult-related never ends well.

The Wicker Man (1973) Official Trailer - Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In the heart of this "picturesque" island is Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee), the head of the community. He’s the driving force behind the island’s pagan practices and rituals, but his sophisticated and charismatic nature makes you want to trust him. There’s one scene where he engages Howie in a conversation about the island’s beliefs, and although he’s polite, you can tell something is off (his calm but intimidating nature reminds me a lot of Hannibal Lecter).

Despite the strong performances and unsettling island, there’s one thing that makes this movie work so well — the incredible amount of slow-burn tension. Early scenes, such as Howie's first encounters with the islanders and the strange rituals he witnesses, helps fuel your sense of dread even when you might feel safe. With a movie like this, there's no such thing.

Of course, this gradual build-up may feel frustrating to some viewers, as the slow pace of the first half can really test your patience. However, this deliberate build-up is more than worth it when the final act arrives (no spoilers here, but it truly is bleak). You have to stick around just for the ending alone.

You need to stream 'The Wicker Man'

(Image credit: StudioCanal UK, Warner Bros., British Lion Films)

If my praise of this movie isn’t enough, then at least listen to the critics. "The Wicker Man" has a high score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is also high at 82%).

Jamie Russell from the BBC said: "A movie that'll burn its way into your unconscious and give you nightmares for many years to come." Meanwhile, Horror Movie Club Podcast's Brian Bisesi summarized my thoughts on this dark horror-thriller perfectly: "Despite a lack of horror in the first two acts of the film, The Wicker Man succeeds largely due to an adept performance of a well-written character. This makes the climax feel all the more powerful and worth the wait."

So, if you haven’t yet experienced the unsettling brilliance of "The Wicker Man", now is the time to do so. With its departure from Prime Video scheduled for September 29, this is your final chance to watch one of the most iconic and haunting thrillers ever made.

Not feeling it? Check out the best thriller shows on Prime Video or stream some horror movies on Netflix instead to get in the Halloween spirit.

Stream “The Wicker Man” on Prime Video now.