One of the most thrilling crime dramas just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and it's based on a true story

While popular movies like "Rebel Ridge" and "Uglies" have dominated Netflix’s top 10 over the past week, a thrilling crime drama based on a true story has made a surprising entrance, landing on the streamer on September 16 and currently sitting at No. 7. "American Gangster" is the movie in question, and it seems to be finding a new audience on the streaming service.

With an impressive cast, including Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, the movie brings you into the gritty world of organized crime and the complexities of law enforcement. This crime drama was actually considered underrated during the 2000s due to the overwhelming focus on blockbuster franchises. However, it’s getting the attention it deserves now that it’s generating traction on the big red streamer.

But even though it’s in the top 10, is it something worth streaming on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about "American Gangster" and whether it should be added to your watchlist…

'American Gangster' is brutal and realistic

"American Gangster" is a crime drama loosely based on the true story of Frank Lucas, a Harlem drug lord in the 1970s. Lucas (Denzel Washington), rises to power by smuggling heroin directly from Southeast Asia into the United States, bypassing the traditional Mafia-dominated supply chains. His operation is incredibly profitable, as he brings in purer and cheaper drugs than his competitors.

The movie also follows Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an honest and relentless detective tasked with bringing Lucas down, and Detective Trupo (Josh Brolin), a corrupt narcotics officer who colludes with drug dealers. He embodies the moral ambiguity within law enforcement.

Truth be told, "American Gangster" is relentless, and the on-screen violence won't be for those who seek a relaxing watch this weekend. It easily stands out as a gritty, unflinching depiction of the drug trade. Even from the first scene, when Lucas watches as his mentor, Bumpy Johnson (Clarence Williams III), commits a horrifying crime, he shows no emotion, despite this being one of the most brutal moments ever.

American Gangster Official Trailer #1 - Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe Movie (2007) HD - YouTube Watch On

So yes, this movie isn’t for the faint of heart, since most of the action doesn't shy away from showing the harsh realities of the drug trade. But that's not to say it isn't worth watching. Denzel Washington’s performance alone makes this movie a standout (and a worthy addition to your list). He plays such a complex man who is both ruthless and shrewd, yet he doesn't stray too far into the villain category.

Critics and audiences seem to agree that this crime drama is worth a watch. "American Gangster" has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes with an even higher score of 89% from viewers. Stella Papamichael from the BBC said: "A guaranteed shot of pure heart-pumping entertainment." Meanwhile, Sydney Morning Herald's Paul Byrnes put it simply: "One of the most intelligent gangster movies."

Of course, this movie does have its weak points, and those mainly come down to its unnecessarily long length (a whopping two hours and 56 minutes). James Kendrick from Q Network Film Desk agreed that the duration often dampened the narrative: "An intriguing crime saga that is long on atmosphere and short on momentum."



So should you stream 'American Gangster'?

(Image credit: Alamy)

So, now that it’s in the top 10, is "American Gangster" actually worth a watch? I say yes, this crime drama is definitely worth seeing for its powerful performances alone, especially from Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, along with its intense action (that can get brutal, keep in mind).

However, be aware of its lengthy runtime; at over two and a half hours, some moments can feel a bit dragged out. If you don’t mind a longer viewing experience and appreciate deep, character-driven stories, then "American Gangster" is definitely a movie to add to your streaming list.

Stream "American Gangster" on Netflix now.