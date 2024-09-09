Netflix's new action-thriller movie with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes is its best original in months — here's why it deserves the No.1 spot

Netflix’s recent slate of original movies has been more than a little disappointing. New flicks like “The Union”, “Incoming” and “The Deliverance” all managed a high rank in the streaming service’s top 10 over the summer, but are suspect in the quality department.

So, after a summer of underwhelming Netflix originals, I braced myself for another misfire with the streamer’s new action-thriller “Rebel Ridge”. However, the very positive early reviews (the movie has a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes), had me wondering if the losing streak was about to break, and now having seen the movie for myself, I’m delighted to report it’s the best Netflix original movie in months.

“Rebel Ridge” has also enjoyed a strong start to its life on Netflix having rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot in the platform’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies, and that’s a ranking it very much deserves.

If you skipped out on “Rebel Ridge” over the weekend, here’s why it’s the best Netflix original in ages, and you need to stream it as soon as possible…

'Rebel Ridge' doesn’t waste time

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Rebel Ridge”’s writer/director Jeremy Saulnier understands cinematic momentum. The movie focuses on Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), a former Marine, who is cycling into the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, but things get sticky when he's rammed off the road and has his money confiscated by two police officers of seemingly questionable intent.

While it’s easy to imagine a movie taking its time to get to the point of conflict, “Rebel Ridge” instead begins just seconds away from its inciting incident. Within moments of the movie starting, Terry is rammed off the road, and the core narrative begins. This speedy start ensure you're hooked you straight from the off.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While, “Rebel Ridge” does get pretty nutty later on (we’ll get to that), I actually found myself enjoying its actionless first act the most. The sense of rapidly escalating tension is gripping, and it’s hard not to feel outraged on Terry’s behalf as he seeks every avenue possible to reclaim his money before the deadline that will see his cousin transferred to a state prison.

It’s in these moments that Aaron Pierre gets to shine. The English actor is a capable action hero, but his initial quiet fury at the situation is even more compelling. The first sequence in the police station where Terry is forced to bite his tongue several times and attempt to play nice with corrupt chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) is utterly maddening but also brilliant.

Here’s where things get serious

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, diplomacy can only get Terry so far, and when playing small-town politics fails, he’s left with no choice but to use force to get back what is rightfully his. From this moment, “Rebel Ridge” turns into a more straightforward action romp, and while there’s a certain catharsis in seeing Terry fight back against a corrupt system, things get a bit predictable.

Nevertheless, the action is well constructed, and shootouts feel just grounded enough to give “Rebel Ridge” a plausibly that many action movies lack. The inclusion of Summer (AnnaSophia Robb), a courthouse employee who attempts to help Terry and gets wrapped up in the increasingly dangerous situation, gives the movie extra emotional stakes which helps keep the audience's investment levels high.

That’s easily one of “Rebel Ridge”’s biggest strengths. It gives viewers plenty of reason to fully buy into Terry’s mission. I found myself practically shouting at the screen in frustration every time an unfair roadblock was placed in his way. Naturally, I was audibly cheering when he reached his breaking point and decided to meet the police’s hostile with aggressive force. Sometimes, you gotta fight fire with fire.

'Rebel Ridge' is a must-watch on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Rebel Ridge” is exactly the movie that Netflix needs right now. After a summer of stinkers, the streaming service finally has an original movie worth watching.

Between the gripping momentum, brilliant leading performance from Aaron Pierre (and Don Johnson is also great as the detestable villain), and the smart direction from Jeremy Saulnier, there’s plenty to love here. Even if the second half leans into generic genre tropes, the whole package is nevertheless stellar.

I’m delighted to see Netflix viewers embrace “Rebel Ridge”, and the movie's almost-instant ascension to the No. 1 spot is perhaps a sign that I wasn’t the only subscriber yearning for something that really deserves my attention. However, I’m hoping that its success won't lead to a very forced sequel. “Rebel Ridge” doesn’t have franchise potential in my eyes. The movie comes to a logical and satisfying close.

The debut of “Rebel Ridge” marks the start of what is shaping up to be an impressive run for Netflix with more highly-regarded movies on the way including awards-contending drama “His Three Daughters” and heartwarming doc “Will & Harper”.

Check out our full guide to everything new on Netflix in September 2024 for a complete list of new additions this month.