Netflix drops trailer for 'deeply moving' drama movie with 97% Rotten Tomatoes score — and it looks like a visual treat

Netflix has dropped the first official teaser trailer for “Train Dreams,” the stirring adaptation of Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novella, arriving on the platform worldwide on November 21, with a limited theatrical release starting November 7.

The trailer gives us our first look at a movie that’s already picking up critical praise following its Sundance debut back in January. It currently holds an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes from nearly 40 reviews, with critics calling it “deeply moving,” “thoroughly engrossing,” and “life-affirming.”

I haven’t read the novella, but the plot details and teaser have definitely caught my attention. I’ve always been drawn to stories that follow someone’s life through big changes, and this one feels especially compelling because of its understated approach. Plus, the stunning visuals are truly a feast for the eyes.

Set in the remote forests of the Pacific Northwest in the early 1900s, “Train Dreams” follows Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), a logger and railroad worker whose quiet life reflects the subtle shifts and hardships of a changing America.

Felicity Jones co-stars as Gladys, with Kerry Condon and William H. Macy rounding out the supporting cast.

The trailer itself is very intimate and contemplative, more like a visual poem than a blockbuster spectacle. With wide shots of natural landscapes, glimpses of railway life, and Edgerton’s restrained performance at the center, it hints at a story that values atmosphere and character over big-screen flair.

Backed by an evocative score from Bryce Dessner and directed by Clint Bentley (co-writing with Greg Kwedar), the movie looks like it could be one of Netflix’s more thoughtful and emotionally grounded dramas this year.

‘Train Dreams’ on Netflix — what we know so far

Along with the release date and trailer, we also have an official synopsis thanks to Netflix: “Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier (Golden Globe-nominee Joel Edgerton), whose life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th century America.

Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation’s railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit. After a tender courtship, he marries Gladys (Academy Award-nominee Felicity Jones) and they build a home together, though his work often takes him far from her and their young daughter. When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert finds beauty, brutality and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he has felled.

An ode to a vanishing way of life, an ever-evolving world, and to the extraordinary possibilities that exist within even the most simple of existences, Train Dreams captures a time and place that are now long gone, and the people who built a bridge to a future they could only dream of.”

“Train Dreams” seems to capture both the beauty and the toll of nature alongside humanity’s push to shape it with industry. But at its core, it’s a quiet, personal story about love (like the relationship between Robert and his wife), as well as family and the losses that come with time.

Bentley told Netflix: “It’s a really special story and it feels very unique in that it is just about this one person’s life. This very simple life. Robert Grainier doesn’t do anything that really alters the course of history — he doesn’t fight in some great battle or create some invention that changes people’s lives, and yet he lives a very deep and rich life.”

He also added: “I think that’s what always really attracted me about [Train Dreams]… it reminded me of a lot of people in my family and in my life. I think most of us will never have some great impact on history and yet we will lead very, very deep and beautiful lives.

“There’s something very special about [Robert Grainier’s] story in that it is so specific to this one person’s life, and yet there’s a universality to it of a person trying to navigate a world that’s changing around them constantly — kind of leaving you behind, even as you’re still alive.”

For anyone curious about what the reviews are saying, here are a few sample reactions taken from Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Howell from Toronto Star said: “This is a thoughtful, literary and visually sumptuous adaptation. Joel Edgerton’s everyman protagonist carries this saga of loss amid the wilderness with the weight of a world being tamed before his astonished eyes.”

AV Club’s Jacob Oller was also impressed, calling it “A thoroughly engrossing period piece of dreamy details,” while Brian Tallerico said in his RogerEbert review: “It’s a film you don’t just watch; you breathe it in.”

I’m really looking forward to this one, not because of the high Rotten Tomatoes score, but because Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones are such talented actors. Plus, the visuals in the trailer give me confidence that this drama will be something special.

“Train Dreams” is set to premiere in select theaters on November 7, 2025, before becoming available for streaming on Netflix worldwide on November 21, 2025 .

