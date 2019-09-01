How to Watch Peaky Blinders Online Wherever You Are

Pour a proper pint, it's time to take another trip to the west midlands. Even those in the U.S. can see the latest exploits of these Birmingham baddies, though, with our guide for how to watch Peaky Blinders live online — and Episode 3 is about to start in mere minutes!

Season 5 returned to the airwaves after nearly 2 years off and dropped us in the middle of the Wall Street crash (which feels a little too on the nose for the moment), while Tommy Shelby building his MP career. It even gave us two new episodes on back to back nights. This week, we're not as lucky, but — hey — no need to binge a whole show at once.

WATCH PEAKY BLINDERS ONLINE: WHEN'S SEASON 5 ON? By the time you're reading this, Episode 3 of Peaky Blinders Season 5 will beg airing, as it starts at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific). Subsequent episodes will also air at this time. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to watch Peaky Blinders online every week, consuming the whole season as it debuts. And depending where you are, you can even watch the first two episodes to catch up.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Season 5 of Peaky Blinders isn't on any US, Canadian or Australian network or service yet - it's coming to Netflix internationally on October 4th. But you don't need to pause this season of Peaky Blinders if you're on holiday from the U.K. right now. With a VPN, you can stream the show over TVPlayer.

1. Download and install a VPN

By using a VPN (ExpressVPN is our pick), you can make it seem like your device (be it Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, laptop or phone) is in a whole 'nother country. For this case, you're going to want your device to appear as if it's in the U.K..

We recommend ExpressVPN because it's really easy to use. It's also really fast (to avoid streaming issues) provides strong security. There's also a 30-day money back guarantee, if you're risk-averse. Looking for a deal? Its annual plan slices 49% off its yearly bill, and includes 3 months free, though.

2. Select the proper VPN region

Simply open the VPN app you've chosen, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK. It's that easy.

3. Open TVPlayer.com

Once the VPN connects, navigate to TVPlayer.com and then you're golden. Inside that site, you'll find stable, legal streams for Peaky Blinders episodes.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the U.K.

If you're already in the United Kingdom, you've got a much easier row to hoe. The show airs live on BBC One and video on demand episodes are found at BBC iPlayer .

Where to watch Peaky Blinders online: seasons 1-4

Need to binge the first four seasons? U.S., U.K. and Canadian audiences can watch the show on Netflix, though those in the U.K. can also stream them on BBC iPlayer.