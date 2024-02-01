Netflix reveals first footage of 'Squid Game' season 2, 'Bridgerton' season 3 and more

Netflix just surprised everyone with a teaser trailer highlighting all its upcoming TV shows and movies for 2024 — and there are some big reveals.

The biggest news is, of course, a sneak peek at the return of "Squid Game" for season 2, something that's been hotly anticipated since the first season arrived on Netflix in September 2021. But "Bridgerton" fans also have something to cheer about because we also got a look at the third season of the hit period romance drama, which is arriving on Netflix on May 16.

Aside from that, there are a few other highlights among the 31 TV shows, movies, and televised events that Netflix squeezed into its approximately three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer. We'll get into those first, and then give you the full list of everything announced to arrive on the streaming service this year.

'Squid Game' season 2

We only got 15 seconds of preview for the second season of "Squid Game" but that was enough for us to learn one thing.

At the end of season 1, we see Gi-hun seconds away from boarding a plane to Los Angeles, only to turn around and head back into the terminal to hunt down whoever is still running the game. We now know that season 2 will pick up immediately after that moment, with the trailer showing us Gi-hun still on the phone with a mysterious man, who threatens Gi-hun will regret it if he continues his pursuit.

Despite Netflix announcing season 2 internally a few days ago, this reveal was still a welcome surprise, and I cannot wait for the return of what was one of the best shows of 2021 ... even if I didn't necessarily think it needed a second season.

'Bridgerton' season 3

We knew that Bridgerton was coming later this year thanks to an announcement in late December. But we hadn't yet seen any footage of the upcoming season, which will be focused on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughland) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

The preview fittingly focused on exactly that budding romance, with Penelope giving Colin an (embarrassingly) heartfelt view into how she might feel about him if he were a suitor. It remains to be seen how her role as Lady Whistledown will play into "Bridgerton" season 3, but I expect it won't be unimportant.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 1

This live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series is either something you're dreading or something you literally cannot wait any longer for depending on who you ask.

On the one hand, the animated series was one of the best animated shows ever, so getting more of it can't be a bad thing, right? Well, that's what we thought until we saw the 2010 M. Night Shyamalan adaptation, which was a disaster.

Still, the sneak peek we got today and the teaser trailer we got for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" season 1 last week feel promising, and show off some potentially epic fighting scenes. Fingers crossed that this is a hit when it drops on Netflix on February 22.

'Hit Man'

Don't confuse this Richard Linklater movie starring Glen Powell with the beloved video game franchise or the ... less beloved movie adaptations of those same games. Thankfully, this movie has nothing to do with the game "Hitman."

Instead, "Hit Man" is one of our most anticipated movies of the year. This comedy is based on the true story of a hitman who leads a double life as an investigator for the Harris County District Attorney’s office and promises to be fun and charming despite almost certainly involving some violence. Critics are already raving about the film thanks to its early debut at film festivals, so make sure to watch it when it releases on June 7 this year.

Next on Netflix 2024: The full list

While those are the highlights, here's the full list of everything Netflix teased in its "Next on Netflix 2024: The Series & Films Preview."