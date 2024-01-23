My most anticipated Netflix movie of the year just got its first trailer — and it's 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is kicking off the new year by dropping teasers for some of the biggest new movies and shows coming to the streaming service over the next few months. We already got a first look at the streamer's biggest new show of the year, and now we’ve got a trailer for my most anticipated Netflix movie of 2024.

“Hit Man” is a new comedy written and directed by Richard Linklater, with man-of-the-moment Glen Powell in the leading role. Plus, the in-demand actor also serves as a co-writer alongside Linklater. This won’t just be a comedy either, Netflix notes that it “belongs to a bundle of genres” including “noir, screwball comedy, thriller” so expect a multifaceted movie that offers a little something for everybody.

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, “Hit Man” sees Powell play Gary Johnson, a fake assassin working uncover for the police. But the informant gets in way over his head after meeting his match in the form of a mysterious new client, Madison (Adria Arjona). Sparks instantly fly between the pair, but their budding romance is threatened by a huge dollop of deceit as both parties are hiding secrets.

As Gary and Madison grow closer, the bogus contract killer begins breaking all of his own carefully maintained rules, and as he falls further, he considers becoming the very criminal he has spent years pretending to be. He just needs to make sure he doesn’t blow his cover in the process.

Netflix has a hit movie on its hands

My excitement for "Hit Man" primarily comes down to the talent involved. Richard Linklater has made some of my favorite movies ever with the Before trilogy and Boyhood a particular highlight. I’ve also enjoyed Powell’s magnetic performances in movies such as Top Gun: Maverick, Everybody Wants Some!! (also directed by Linklater) and Anyone But You.

We don’t need to wait until its summer debut on Netflix to be confident this will be a quality flick either. "Hit Man" premiered last September at the Venice International Film Festival and enjoyed an extremely strong reception. The movie currently holds a score of 96% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising Powell’s powerful performance and his palatable chemistry with Arjona.

Between the talented people involved, the strong critical reception following its festival debut and the initial teaser trailer showcasing a fast-paced comedy-thriller that looks set to offer laughs and thrills in equal measures, it’s hard not to be seriously hyped about this upcoming Netflix movie.

Unfortunately, "Hit Man" doesn’t arrive on Netflix until June 7. But I reckon it's going to earn a spot on our roundup of the best Netflix movies when we can watch it for ourselves. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something you can stream right now, here's a roundup of the best movies and shows to watch on Netflix this wee k.

