Bridgerton season 3 sets release dates — yes, there's more than one

What's the bane of Bridgerton fans' existence and the object of all their desires? Waiting for the third season, of course. Bridgerton season 2 hit Netflix all the way back in March 2022, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating another installment of the popular historical romance — yet without a concrete release date for it. Now that we're on the verge of getting what we want ... but there's a catch.

Netflix announced not one but two release dates for Bridgerton season 3. Part 1 is set to debut on Thursday, May 16, with four episodes to get viewers started. Then, part 2 will come just a month later on Thursday, June 13 with four more episodes for a total of eight.

Yes, Netflix is splitting up Bridgerton season 3, just like it's done with other popular shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher and You.

This season will see a few changes in the casting department, as Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton (the fourth Bridgerton sibling and oldest daughter) will not be returning, which might seem a bit odd at first. However, she isn't the only sibling undergoing some changes. Ruby Stokes will be replaced by Hannah Dodd as Francesca, the sixth Bridgerton sibling and third daughter.

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

The third installment of Bridgerton will find Penelope (Nicola Coughland) taking her misguided affections for Colin (Luke Newton) and finding a new sense of self-worth and independence as she looks for a husband. How will that fit in with her alter ego Lady Whistledown, and will she be able to secure a betrothed?

Will she still be able to keep such a burning secret when she's on the hunt for someone's hand in marriage? It seems Netflix has foreshadowed that the idea will blow up in her face. Meanwhile, Colin will go to great lengths to get her back, even if it's under the guise of friendship, as Penelope was the only one to ever appreciate him for him, as unbelievable as that may be now.

Has Bridgerton been renewed for season 4?

Yes, Bridgerton will be returning for a fourth season. But this time, it's not just hearsay. Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for both seasons 3 and 4 back in 2021. The streamer took to its official blog to confirm what so many fans had been hoping for at the time.

And though seasons 5 and 6 have yet to be announced, they're likely to come and be followed by even more installments. After all, executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety that she believes there should be eight Bridgerton seasons since there are eight Bridgerton siblings, taking Netflix's early renewal as a "strong vote of confidence" in the brand.

If that isn't exciting enough news, there's been more Bridgerton in between seasons to tide eager fans over, and there very well could be more in the future. Before season 3 debuted, Netflix released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which explored Queen Charlotte's early days. We labeled it "a royal triumph" in our review. It's available now on Netflix to catch up on before the new episodes drop, but it's highly possible another spinoff could eventually occur as well.