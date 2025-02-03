Netflix just got an action-thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem

Netflix added the action-thriller movie “Renegades” on February 1, and it didn’t waste time climbing the top 10. At the time of writing, it’s sitting in the No. 2 spot, just behind the streamer’s latest blockbuster flick “Back in Action.”

On paper, it's easy to see why “Renegades” is suddenly trending on the streaming service: an intriguing premise involving Navy SEALs, a hidden treasure, and explosive set pieces should make for a thrilling watch. Plus, with Luc Besson (of “Taken” and “The Fifth Element” fame) attached as a co-writer, you’d expect something at least entertaining.

The problem is… critics and audiences weren’t exactly thrilled when it first hit theaters back in 2017. In fact, “Renegades” holds some seriously rough reviews, with many calling it “aggressively dumb” and “messy.” And that’s not even mentioning its rocky road to release.

Filmed in 2015, “Renegades” faced multiple delays before finally making it to theaters two years later. It also went through several name changes. Originally titled “The Lake,” it was later rebranded as “Renegades,” only to be renamed “American Renegades” ahead of its U.S. release. The final title change seemed like an attempt to appeal more directly to American audiences, though it didn’t stick.

So, is it actually worth your time despite the reviews, or should you listen to the critics? Here's what you need to know about “Renegades.”

What is ‘Renegades’ about?

Renegades: Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Renegades” follows a team of Navy SEALs who uncover a lost treasure at the bottom of a Bosnian lake while on a covert mission.

Set in 1995, the story revolves around a group of elite operatives led by Matt Barnes (Sullivan Stapleton), who stumble upon a cache of Nazi gold worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The problem? It’s hidden beneath a town that was flooded during the war, and retrieving it won’t be easy.

Complicating matters further is their no-nonsense commanding officer, Admiral Levin (J.K. Simmons). As expected, the Admiral delivers plenty of gruff, exasperated authority as he tries to keep his reckless team in line. When they decide to pull off an unauthorized operation to recover the gold and return it to the local people, they find themselves hunted by enemy forces and racing against time before their mission (and their careers) are completely sunk.

What do the reviews say about ‘Renegades’?

Honestly, critics and audiences don’t have anything nice to say about “Renegades.” The movie holds a dismal 11% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while the 41% audience rating is slightly better, it’s hardly a vote of confidence. Combine that with its lackluster box office performance, and it’s clear this action thriller sank without a trace.

Noel Murray from Los Angeles Times said: “Quale and his crew clearly want this to be a good old-fashioned two-fisted caper, but the pacing is leaden and the plot lacks imagination. Worst of all, nobody really bothered to give the picture an angle. It's all straight, flat and dull.”

Meanwhile, FilmWeek’s Tim Cogshell stated it’s a “mishmash of a hundred movies you've seen before.”

In his 2-star review for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw labeled it as just “average,” and said: “There is a spectacular scene in which someone drives a tank off a bridge, and JK Simmons gives the film some ballast as the guys' scowling commanding officer, but the rest of the time this resembles a TV movie of egregious averageness.”

If you're a fan of action thrillers and “Renegades” sounds like your kind of movie, just know it has a few positive reviews. Common Sense Media’s Jeffrey M. Anderson praised it for being an easy watch: “Another of Luc Besson's compact, lightweight action movies, this one has a bit too much bravado, but it ultimately finds its way and provides a measure of silly, breezy fun.”

On the whole though, the general consensus seems to be that “Renegades” isn’t worth watching. If you’ve seen it pop up in Netflix’s top 10, it might be better to stream other trending movies like the dark thriller “The Menu” and even the intense slasher “Scream VI.” There are much better choices on Netflix right now.

But if you're still left without something to stream this week, why not check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in February 2025 or the best sci-fi thriller movies to help you find your next watch?