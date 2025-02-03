Netflix drops first look at new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated movies of 2025

Netflix is no stranger to churning out thrillers year-round, and 2024 delivered plenty of standouts. Movies like “Rebel Ridge,” “Carry-On,” and “It’s What’s Inside” were quick to impress me, and all secured spots in the streamer’s top 10 upon release last year.

Now, 2025 has another strong contender: the new crime thriller “RIP.”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting for this upcoming movie from writer-director Joe Carnahan. Given their Oscar win for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” and their individual projects since, I have high expectations for this pairing. The real-life friends have shared the screen in a bunch of movies over the years, like “Good Will Hunting”, “Dogma" and, more recently, "Air", this latest collaboration already has my attention.

Inspired by a real-life experience of one of Carnahan’s friends, “RIP” follows a team of Miami cops who stumble upon a hidden fortune in an abandoned stash house. But as word of the massive cash haul spreads, outside threats close in. If done right, Netflix could have a compelling crime thriller on its hands, and I can’t wait to watch it when it lands on the streaming service in fall 2025.

So far, Netflix has only given us a first-look image of Damon and Affleck sitting in a rundown room (likely the stash house), with Damon’s character in full police gear, hinting at his role in the Miami PD. There’s no trailer yet, but during Netflix’s 2025 lineup announcement, more details came out about “RIP,” including plot and cast insights. Even with the limited details so far, this one definitely has my attention already.

What else do we know about ‘RIP’?

Alongside the first-look image above, Netflix has also revealed more plot details about what to expect when “RIP” premieres later this year. Of course, we’ll get a clearer picture once a trailer drops, but for now, Netflix Tudum has provided an official logline to tide us over:

“Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

Carnahan spoke more about where this idea came from: “RIP came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department. It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince Of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat.”

Based on the synopsis, “RIP” sounds like a high-stakes crime thriller in the vein of other gritty thrillers like “Training Day,” “Triple 9,” and “Den of Thieves.” The story will likely center on the divide between officers who want to do the right thing and those who see the money as a rare opportunity to change their lives.

As for the cast, “RIP” has an impressive lineup. Alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the movie will feature Steven Yeun (known for “The Walking Dead” and Netflix's “Beef”), Catalina Sandino Moreno (who stars in one of my favorite shows, “From”), Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Néstor Carbonell, Lina Esco, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler.

If you're looking for a specific release date, we unfortunately don't have one yet. Netflix has only given a broad release window of “fall 2025,” meaning we can likely expect the movie to hit the small screen sometime between late September and December.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for the first teaser, and with it, a concrete release date. Either way, this crime thriller is already climbing to the top of my watchlist.