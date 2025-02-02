Netflix just got one of my favorite comfort movies — and it’s a bizarrely brilliant biopic

Like many dedicated movie fans, I have a carefully curated list of “comfort watches.” These are the movies I turn to when I don’t have the mental energy to focus on something wholly new, and instead crave a familiar flick that I can enjoy without needing to engage my brain. One of these movies is “The Founder”, a biopic about the founding of McDonald’s.

I’ll admit it’s a slightly odd choice. And for the record, I’m not Maccies maniac either. If I’m in the mood for fast food I’ll opt for a Five Guys or Chiplote any day of the week. Yet there’s something very pleasing about “The Founder.” And now that the 2016 drama movie has been added to Netflix (in the U.S., at least, it’s on Prime Video in the U.K.) it’s got me in the mood to enjoy my personal cinematic comfort food.

If you’re curious to discover the (mostly true) origin story of the biggest fast food chain in the world, or just want to consume an easy-watching biopic that (perhaps rather ironically) isn’t saddled with loads of unnecessary fat, here’s why “The Founder” is as delicious as a Big Mac…

What is ‘The Founder’ about?

The Founder Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Michael Keaton Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In the 21st century, McDonald’s has become a takeaway titan boasting almost 42,000 locations worldwide, but the iconic fast food eatery wasn’t always the behemoth we know today. Flashback to the 1950s, and McDonald’s was just a single restaurant operating in San Bernardino, CA by two brothers, Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick (Nick Offerman).

Developing a better way to offer burgers, fries and shakes than their diner competitors, McDonald’s is a thriving business that catches the eye of ambitious, but sleazy, salesman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton). Naturally, he wants a piece of the (apple) pie and convinces the brothers to partner with him

However, while the McDonald’s siblings are content with keeping their operation small with a focus on customer service and quality food, Kroc sees a bigger picture and wants to build an empire. Soon he works behind the scenes to usurp the brothers’ control and steal the company.

A McDonald's movie shouldn't be this good

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / FilmNation Entertainment)

It’s arguably a little strange that I view “The Founder” as a “comfort” movie considering its back half is all about corporate scheming. In the third act, Ray Kroc outmaneuvers the McDonald’s brothers and deploys some seriously grimy tactics to achieve his ultimate goal. Conversely, it's the first hour that strikes such a charmingly pleasant tone. Part of the charm is the ‘50s setting, but I also genuinely enjoy the sequences where Mac and Dick explain McDonald’s innovative cooking system to Kroc.

“The Founder” rests entirely on the shoulders of Michael Keaton in the lead role, and the former “Batman” actor brings Ray Kroc, who despite his many faults was undoubtedly a marketing guru, to life in a truly fantastic way. Kroc may be the movie’s leading man but he’s presented as the overall antagonistic force of the piece, and “The Founder” arguably acts more as his villain origin story rather than solely spinning a tale showing the early days of the now ubiquitous fast food restaurant chain.

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo / FilmNation Entertainment)

However, as phenomenal as Keaton’s is as Ray Kroc, my favorite performance in the whole movie is Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald. The more confrontational of the two brothers, Dick is unsure about striking up an agreement with Kroc in the first place, and identifies him as “a wolf in the henhouse.” As Kroc becomes increasingly brazen watching Dick try to rein him is compelling, even if there’s a tragic sense the effort is futile.

While the first half is my favorite — a scene where Mac and Dick give Kroc a tour of McDonald’s tightly-choreographed kitchen system is a highlight and often goes viral — viewers looking for more drama and higher stakes will find plenty to chew on as the movie reaches its bittersweet conclusion (emphasis on the bitter part). “The Founder” successfully caters to both extremes, it starts as a nostalgic look at the early days of an iconic American eatery, before showing how ruthless business can twist something that seems wholesome and uncynical into a conglomerate.

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo / FilmNation Entertainment)

“The Founder” wasn’t much of a box office draw when it hit theaters in 2017, but critics were largely impressed. The movie holds an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and the site’s 'Critics Consensus’ reads, “The Founder puts Michael Keaton's magnetic performance at the center of a smart, satisfying biopic that traces the rise of one of America's most influential businessmen — and the birth of one of its most far-reaching industries.”

Meanwhile, it was even more of a hit with viewers, scoring 82% on RT’s Popcornmeter (its relatively new name for its audience score). The more recent audience reviews praise “The Founder” for its “incredible writing” and “compelling story.” Praise for Michael Keaton’s performance is also a common theme in reviews, which doesn’t come as a great surprise.

Stream ‘The Founder’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo / FilmNation Entertainment)

Whether you’re a McDonald’s connoisseur, or can’t tell a McChicken from a McMuffin, “The Founder” is an enjoyable biopic that charts the rise of one of the most successful American exports in history. Michael Keaton is fantastic as Ray Kroc and the supporting cast around him deserves equally strong plaudits, especially Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch.

Starting as a thoroughly pleasant watch, “The Founder” does get increasingly sinister as it progresses (though the middle portion is just a tad flabby, with Kroc's uninteresting love life getting too much attention). By the very end, it's almost a Machiavellian tragedy (a Mchiavellian tragedy, if you will). Nevertheless, despite its second half descending into corporate and contractual warfare, I can’t help but view it as one of my favorite comfort watches. And unlike a greasy McDonald’s hamburger, it can be enjoyed entirely guilt-free.

