5 best sci-fi thriller movies you need to stream right now

The sci-fi genre has always been my go-to when I’m looking for comfort in a movie. Maybe because it feels so fantastical that I can easily immerse myself in what’s happening on the screen (and it doesn’t always have to be about aliens either). If you’re a fan of thrilling sci-fi that’s as gripping as it is entertaining, then you’re in the right place.

Here are five must-see sci-fi thrillers that you can stream right now on streaming services like Netflix, Peacock and more. From a mind-bending thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio to one of my all-time favorites featuring one of the creepiest scenes in the genre, plus a sci-fi thriller with a deeply emotional core, there’s something for everyone.

‘Inception’

Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

One of the most iconic sci-fi movies out there has to be “Inception,” and it feels only right to kick off this list with it. Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller is one I've watched several times, not just for its well-known cast, but for a plot that's refreshingly original. The visuals and intense action sequences make this movie an absolute blast, and now, anyone with a Netflix subscription can stream it at their leisure.

“Inception” delves into the concept of dreams within dreams. The story follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a skilled thief who steals valuable secrets from people's subconscious minds while they dream. Cobb is offered a seemingly impossible task: inception — the act of planting an idea in someone’s mind without them realizing it. If successful, Cobb can have his criminal record cleared and return home to his children. To accomplish this, he assembles a team of specialists to infiltrate the dreams of Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the heir to a powerful business empire, and implant the idea of dissolving his father's company.

Stream it on Netflix

‘Source Code’

Source Code (2011) Official Trailer - Jake Gyllenhaal - YouTube Watch On

If you want a sci-fi thriller that will make you think, “Source Code” is a great option. By the time the final scene hits, every loose end is tied up perfectly and all the clues along the way click into place. The plot is also clever without being overcomplicated, and the runtime flies by without feeling too heavy, making for a perfect evening watch.

“Source Code” focuses on Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), a soldier who wakes up in the body of another man aboard a commuter train. He learns that he is part of a government program that allows him to repeatedly relive the last eight minutes of someone's life in an alternate reality. His mission is to find the person responsible for a bombing that occurred on the train, and each time he enters the “Source Code,” he must gather new clues to prevent a future attack.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it on Peacock

‘Freaks’

FREAKS Official Trailer (2019) Emile Hirsch Sci-Fi Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes even the best sci-fi thrillers lack emotional depth. That’s what makes “Freaks” such an engaging but absorbing watch, as it offers an emotional story with unexpected twists, keeping you questioning what’s real until the very end. It’s a smaller, indie-style movie that still packs a big punch with its intense performances. While some might find its slower pace early on a challenge, the payoff is worth it.

“Freaks” centers on a young girl named Chloe (Lexy Kolker) who has been kept locked inside her house by her overprotective father (Emile Hirsch). He warns her about the dangers of the outside world, claiming it's too dangerous for her. As Chloe grows more curious and rebellious, she begins to uncover shocking truths about herself, her family, and the world outside.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Contagion’

Contagion (2011) Official Exclusive 1080p HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One movie that’s both intense and thought-provoking is “Contagion,” which offers a chillingly plausible look at how a virus could impact the world. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie’s attention to detail (grounded in science and expert research) makes it quite an unsettling watch. It also has an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laurence Fishburne.

“Contagion” explores the rapid spread of a deadly global pandemic. The movie begins with a mysterious virus outbreak that spreads through human contact, causing widespread panic and chaos. The story follows multiple characters, including scientists racing to develop a vaccine, public health officials trying to manage the outbreak, and ordinary people struggling to survive in the face of fear and misinformation.

Buy/rent on Amazon or Apple TV

‘Annihilation’

Annihilation (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

One of my all-time favorite sci-fi movies has to be “Annihilation,” and it features one of the most terrifying scenes I’ve ever watched. Sure, it’s not a horror movie, but some moments are genuinely chilling (enough to leave me holding my breath). Visually, it’s absolutely stunning, and while its twists and themes might leave some viewers feeling puzzled or uneasy, that’s part of what makes it so unforgettable.

“Annihilation” follows Lena (Natalie Portman), a biologist who joins an all-female team of scientists on a dangerous expedition into “The Shimmer,” a mysterious, rapidly expanding zone where the laws of nature have become distorted. Inside this zone, they encounter mutated plants and animals, each more bizarre and terrifying than the last, as they try to uncover the truth about what’s causing the phenomenon.

Watch it on Paramount Plus