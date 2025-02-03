New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 3-9)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by an original comedy movie and a potentially gripping new limited series.

"Kinda Pregnant" is probably the biggest new title coming to the streaming service this week. It's a comedy starring Amy Schumer as a woman who decides to fake a pregnancy in a fit of jealousy. If you liked the dumb, funny comedies of the 2000s and 2010s, then you'll find it to be familiar territory.

But I'm far more intrigued by "Apple Cider Vinegar." This limited series drama stars Kaitlyn Dever — due to star in "The Last of Us" season 2 later this year — as notorious Australian scammer Belle Gibson. If you like dramatic miniseries like "WeCrashed" and "The Dropout" then this show is a must-watch.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in February or my picks for my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Kinda Pregnant'

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Kinda Pregnant" stars Amy Schumer as Lainy, who finds herself suddenly jealous of her friend's (Brianne Howey) pregnancy. So she responds how any rational human being would do: She wears a fake baby bump and pretends she's pregnant too.

There's just one problem. After donning this disguise, she meets the man of her dreams (Will Forte) and now has to pretend to him that she is. in fact, pregnant. The trailer for this movie doesn't inspire a ton of confidence in me regarding this movie's critical prospects, but hopefully, it's funny enough to be worth the watch. There's certainly enough acting talent to get the job done with a decent script.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 5

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Apple Cider Vinegar" stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, who rose to fame in the mid-2010s thanks to her popular food and wellness app The Whole Pantry. The problem? Most of her health advice was largely based on pseudoscience.

Still, she might have gotten away with peddling metaphorical snake oil if she didn't claim to be suffering from malignant brain, blood, spleen, uterine, liver, and kidney cancers. That story struggled to hold up under scrutiny and ultimately a fraud investigation related to charitable donations led to her downfall. "Apple Cider Vinegar" winds back the clock to Belle's early days as a scammer when she was working with her friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the nascent world of social media. Don't miss this bingeable drama when it hits Netflix this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 6

'Sweet Magnolias' season 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sweet Magnolias" stars JoAnna Garcia as Maddie Townsend and is based on the novels of the same name by Sheryl Woods. The show centers around Maddie, who has just returned to her hometown of Serenity, South Carolina, the mother of three while finalizing her divorce from Dr. Bill Townsend (Chris Klein), who is fathering a baby with his nurse Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears). She's joined by her close friends Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and they dub themselves the Sweet Magnolias.

Of course, Serenity is a town that's anything but serene, and this romance series has plenty of drama. Season 4 is set during the holidays and has the Sweet Magnolias weathering an emotional tragedy, a town crisis and the actual weather in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Fans of soap operas should definitely add this to their watchlist.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 6

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" is a Japanese anime with a surprisingly good English dub, so it's your choice whether or not to ditch the subtitles. The show's story centers around legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]), who was once the greatest hitman in the world. But after meeting his love Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]), he abandoned the contract-killing life for the relative quiet of running a convenience store.

But just because he's now a proud father of a six-year-old daughter Hana (Hina Kino) and proudly rocking a dad bod doesn't mean that other hitmen are leaving him alone. Instead, Sakamoto has teamed up with a fellow former hitman named Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki [Japanese]; Dallas Liu [English]) to protect his family and store without breaking his promise to never again take a life. The first four episodes have already and a new episode arrives this Saturday.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Feb. 8

'Spencer'

Spencer Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Spencer" stars Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. Set on Christmas Eve of 1991, the biopic centers around Princess Diana's struggle over whether or not to divorce her husband Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) while ostensibly trapped at the royal family's Sandringham estate. It's one of three movies from director Pablo Larraín about significant 20th-century women, alongside 2016's "Jackie" and last year's "Maria."

Having seen this movie in theaters, I can tell you that as a movie it's fine rather than a masterpiece. However, Stewart's portrayal of Diana is enthralling and the praise she's earned for it is well deserved. That alone merits this movie being in my top picks this week, even if admittedly there wasn't much else to choose from.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 8

Everything new on Netflix: Feb 3-9

FEBRUARY 3

"Bogotá: City of the Lost" (KR) (Netflix film)

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.

FEBRUARY 4

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025"

FEBRUARY 5

"Celebrity Bear Hunt" (GB) (Netflix series)

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for that fearsome hunter — Bear Grylls.

"Envious" season 2 (AR) (Netflix series)

Vicky finds herself torn between two possible paths: marrying and building a family project with Dani, or allowing herself to explore a relationship with Matías. At times, that country club life she once dreamed of no longer seems so appealing, but the desire sparked by the possibility of a new love terrifies her. More neurotic and frazzled than ever, she begins to go back and forth between both worlds, unwilling to let go of either. Desperate, she will have to make a decision and face the consequences.

"Kinda Pregnant" (Netflix film)

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

"Prison Cell 211" (MX) (Netflix series)

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.

"Sintonia" season 5 (BR) (Netflix series)

As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?

"Alone Australia" season 1

"Grimsburg" season 1

FEBRUARY 6

"Apple Cider Vinegar" (AU) (Netflix series)

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.

"The Åre Murders" (SE) (Netflix series)

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work.

"Cassandra" (DE) (Netflix series)

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it's under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

"Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido" (Netflix series)

With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.

"Sweet Magnolias" season 4 (Netflix series)

It's a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.

"Supreme Models" (limited series)

FEBRUARY 7

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) (Netflix sports series)

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 1" season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.

"Wrong Side of the Tracks" season 4 (ES) (Netflix series)

In the final season of this acclaimed series, Tirso is drawn into a serial killings case and seeks revenge for the tragedy that devastated his family.

"A Different World" seasons 1-6

"The Conners" season 6

FEBRUARY 8

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

"Spencer"

Leaving Netflix This Week

There are no movies or shows leaving Netflix this week.