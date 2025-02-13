Netflix's newest No. 1 movie is an explosive new action-thriller movie

Netflix looks to have added yet another buzzy action thriller to their library. The new movie in question is "Aftermath", which sees Dylan Sprouse taking on the action hero mantle in a hostage situation.

"Aftermath" only arrived on the streaming service just a couple of days ago (on Feb. 10), but in just a short space of time, it's already managed to claim the No. 1 spot from Amy Schumer's new R-rated comedy, "Kinda Pregnant".

Trying to decide whether to stream "Aftermath" on Netflix? Below, you can find more info about the new movie, and our verdict on the buzzy new Netflix action effort to help you decide.

What is 'Aftermath' about?

Aftermath Exclusive Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Patrick Lussier’s “Aftermath” sees former Army Ranger Corporal Eric Daniels (Dylan Sprouse) and his sister trapped in a hostage situation.

On their way to the movies, Eric and Maddie (Megan Stott) drive onto gridlock traffic on Boston’s Tobin Memorial Bridge. While they're worried about making their showing, the pair soon find they've got bigger problems.

A terrorist group — led by Captain Jimmy ‘Romeo’ Roken (Mason Gooding) — blows a section of the bridge and takes everyone stuck on it hostage while hunting for a high-profile prisoner. The group proves they're armed and dangerous when they start executing hostages to get what they want, prompting Eric to put his training into practice to ensure everyone can get home safely.

In addition to Sprouse, Stott, and Gooding, “Aftermath” also stars Dichen Lachman, Derek K. Moore, Mark Pettograsso, Will Lyman, Nick Apostolides, Kevin Chapman, and Jason Armani Martinez.

Should you stream 'Aftermath' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Voltage Pictures)

Unless you've exhausted all the great action movies available on Netflix, I wouldn't recommend watching "Aftermath." The best way I can summarize why is that "Aftermath" is simply trying too hard to be a tense action thriller.

Alas, the script’s not strong enough to support something this “serious” in tone, filled as it is with constant f-bombs, hammy turns of phrase, and the most obvious story beats you can imagine.

Mason Gooding is the best of the cast; watching his zealous terror cell leader grow increasingly erratic as he scrabbles to keep control of the situation is at least somewhat entertaining. Nevertheless, his campy Captain isn’t going to go down in movie history as a must-see action villain, and Dylan Sprouse’s bland veteran is just too generic to make for a compelling hero.

(Image credit: Voltage Pictures)

Throw in some ropey visual effects, and an intrusive “epic” score, and you’re left with a movie that's neither a tense hostage thriller nor a blast of schlocky, B-movie action. I’m no action snob, either — I love a Jason Statham movie as much as the next person — but “Aftermatch” just doesn’t have much to offer.

At the time of writing, ”Aftermath” hasn’t garnered a ton of interest from movie critics, and it is yet to earn a rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you take a look at the handful of viewer ratings that are on the site, you’ll see that the majority of viewers haven't exactly been kind to "Aftermath", either.

One user summed the entire movie up as “really, really bad”, and said they “wish[ed] I could have that time back”, with a third rather damningly branding "Aftermath" “the absolute worst movie I’ve ever seen.” Yikes.

If you’d like to see what’s in store and make up your own mind, you can stream “Aftermath” on Netflix now. But if you’ve now been put off streaming “Aftermath”, and need to find a new film for your next movie night, we can still help.

For more streaming recommendations, check out our round-up of the best Netflix action movies or our overall guide to the best movies on Netflix which you can stream right now.