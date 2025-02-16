Netflix just got an overlooked sci-fi thriller movie — and viewers think the critics got it wrong

Netflix has this week added 2019’s “Don’t Let Go” to its movie library, and it’s triggered a long-forgotten memory. When I saw this sci-fi thriller flick in movie theaters that summer, I had the entire cinema screen to myself as not a single other person bought a ticket.

“Don’t Let Go’s” hugely underwhelming box office total (just a hair over $5 million worldwide) would further suggest it was anything but a big-screen draw. However, one of the great things about a (relatively) older movie getting added to Netflix’s vast library is it represents a second chance to find a larger audience. And “Don’t Let Go” might just have all the right ingredients to make an impressive on the streaming service where thrillers very often thrive.

Interestingly, this new to Netflix movie is also an example of a pretty significant difference in general opinions between regular viewers and professional critics. Over on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, there’s a pretty substantial 37-point swing between the critics and audience score. So, if you’ve stumbled upon “Don’t Let Go” while browsing the new additions to Netflix’s content catalog, I’m here to give you a full overview of the movie.

What is ‘Don’t Let Go’ about?

DON'T LET GO Trailer (2019) Thriller Movie - YouTube Watch On

Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) is a police detective, and protective uncle to his brother Garret's (Brian Tyree Henry) daughter, Ashley (Storm Reid). Due to Garret's checkered past and bipolar disorder, he struggles to be present in his child's life, leading to Jack taking on a loving parental presence.

One fateful day, Jack receives a distorted and distressing call from Ashley and instantly knows something is seriously wrong. Racing over to her house, he discovers that Ashley and her parents are dead, and the cops believe it was a murder-suicide by Garret.

Devastated he couldn’t save his niece, Jack begins to spiral, until he receives a strange call from Ashley, who acts like nothing is wrong. Soon, he realizes that the Ashley on the phone is actually calling from the past, several days before her death. This gives Jack an unexpected chance to change the past, save his family, and clear his brother’s name.

‘Don’t Let Go’ reviews — critics and viewers disagree

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

It’s not uncommon for critics and viewers to disagree on the overall quality of a movie. Typically the former group is prone to be harsher, while audiences just want something entertaining. However, the sizeable gap between scores in this case is pretty notable.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes , the flick has a pretty weak 42% from critics. That’s lower than the new release "Captain America: Brave New World" which is currently getting dogpiled for its poor reviews. Naturally, that relatively low score has seen it brandished with a rotten badge.

The most common point of criticism from professional reviewers appears to be the movie’s convoluted time-travel narrative, which leads to several annoying plot holes and storytelling oddities. The focus on phone call exchanges was also a negative for several critics, and in fairness, it is hard to make a phone call especially thrilling — even one coming from the past.

In contrast, the movie’s audience score is significantly higher at 79%. This percentage comes from more than 1,000 ratings so it’s certainly not an insignificant sample size.

Looking at the most recent viewer's reviews on RT, audiences praise the movie for its “pretty cool premise” and for its ability to “pull you in.” One very impressed viewer even said, “If you want to see a movie that will draw you in and set your heart racing and have you on the edge of your seat — ‘Don’t Let Go’ is for you!”

Should you stream ‘Don’t Let Go’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

On this occasion, I have to say, I fall on the more negative side of the field. While I admire the movie’s hooky premise — I’m a sucker for anything involving time travel, time loops or alternative dimensions — the movie’s internal logic is often stretched beyond breaking point, and even as somebody who can tolerate a plot hole or two, I found them distracting.

The movie also suffers from clearly signposting its big third-act reveal. I like it when thrillers give you enough clues to piece together the big reveal yourself, but “Don’t Let Go” makes the true killer’s identity so obvious, that you’ll have the case cracked within minutes. At least, David Oyelowo and Storm Reid are compelling enough in their leading roles. Credit to them for taking some lackluster material and at least salvage some degree of excitement.

Of course, as noted, my opinion doesn’t align with many of the movie’s audience reviews. Clearly, a lot of viewers really connected with the movie’s combination of a detective mystery and a sci-fi thriller, and “Don’t Let Go” at least has an intriguing enough premise that even underwhelmed viewers will want to see it through to the very end (predictable as the ending may be).

It’s certainly not a candidate for our list of the very best Netflix movies, but if you’re a sci-fi fan, or have already exhausted the service’s solid library of thrillers, “Don’t Let Go” will do just fine in a pinch. And you never know, you might just find yourself also disagreeing with the critics (and with me!).

Meanwhile, if you want some critically acclaimed movies to watch this weekend, here’s a roundup of the new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, check out our roundup of everything new added to Netflix in February 2025 for a whole range of alternative options.

Watch "Don't Let Go" on Netflix now