Prime Video has one of the most overlooked romance movies for free right now — and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re anything like me, you're already in the mood for a feel-good romance. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, hanging out with friends, or enjoying some solo time, there’s no shortage of great romance movies to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

One movie that definitely deserves more attention is “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” and it’s streaming for free on Prime Video right now.

This movie often gets overlooked in the romance genre, with many defaulting to the classics like “The Notebook” or even “Titanic” (and for good reason). But after watching “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” a few times, I’ve realized it’s one of those rare gems that keeps growing on you. The connection between the leads is so genuine, and the story itself feels like a breath of fresh air in such a packed genre.

So, if you're in the mood for a charming, breezy romance this week, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is a perfect pick. Here’s everything you need to know about it now that it’s streaming for free on one of the best streaming services.

What is ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ about?

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” follows Mark (Kyle Allen), who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over. He has grown accustomed to it, even using his knowledge of the repeated day to his advantage. However, his routine is disrupted when he meets Margaret (Kathryn Newton), a girl who is also aware of the loop.

As they bond over their shared experience, they go on a mission to find and document all the “tiny perfect things” that happen throughout the day — small, beautiful moments that often go unnoticed. Along the way, Mark starts to develop feelings for Margaret, but he soon realizes she is hiding something from him.

Here’s why you should watch ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’

(Image credit: Alamy / Everett Collection Inc)

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is the kind of movie that sneaks up on you. At first glance, it might seem like just another time-loop story (because we’ve had plenty of those), but it quickly becomes something much more meaningful. The chemistry between the two leads, Margaret (Newton) and Mark (Allen), is incredibly endearing and what makes this movie so charming to watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The connection between the two is established almost immediately when they first meet. Mark is used to living out the same day solo, but when he notices her disrupting his usual routine, it’s clear she’s also aware of the time loop. He then tracks her down and they bond over finding and documenting the “tiny perfect things” that make each day feel special.

Watching them discover these small, beautiful moments together, like stargazing or chasing down the perfect song in a record store, adds a handful of sweetness that turns this into the perfect comfort movie.

Of course, a romance movie only works if the leads have solid chemistry. Thankfully, Newton and Allen have a relaxed type of chemistry that makes watching this so easy. It’s not forced or overly dramatic, just two people who are genuinely getting to know each other, and maybe falling for one another, in the most unconventional way. Even during a simple scene when Mark shows Margaret his collection of the perfect things he’s gathered from the day, it’s a simple yet heartwarming moment that hits you right in the feels.

(Image credit: Alamy / FilmNation Entertainment / Weed Road Pictures / Album)

This romantic flick takes a surprisingly deep turn later on, and it’s best to skip the spoilers here so you can experience the full emotional impact. “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” will definitely take you through all the feels, as a good romance should. While it might not be the best romance out there and there are stronger ones, it’s still totally worth watching if you’re a fan of sweet stories.

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is genuinely refreshing to watch, and it’s made even better by the little doses of sci-fi fun. You don’t even need to be a Prime member to enjoy it since it’s streaming for free on Prime Video right now. Whether you’re looking for something different this Valentine’s Day or just need a feel-good movie to relax with, this one’s a great choice.

Not feeling it? Check out what’s new on Prime Video in February 2025 for more streaming recommendations or stream these classic rom-com movies on Hulu just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Stream "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things" for free on Prime Video now.