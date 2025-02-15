Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Love is in the air — and streaming on your TV. Valentine's Day weekend brings plenty of great movies to watch across the best streaming services, but figuring out which ones are actually worth your time is another question entirely.

Netflix’s top 10 movies list is a great tool for cutting through the noise quickly, but there are plenty of duds to be found among the gems (looking at you, "Kinda Pregnant.") That's why we've narrowed down Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies to the three best hits you shouldn't miss, including a breezy romcom, a heartbreaking biographical drama, and a classic Sandra Bullock-led comedy.

So let's dive into the top three movies in Netflix’s top 10 that you should definitely add to your watchlist. For more even in more recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of everything new on Netflix in February.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘La Dolce Villa'

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Listen, it's Valentine's Day weekend, we had to include at least one romcom on the list. And Netflix's latest, "La Dolce Villa," checks all of the right boxes, delivering a breezy, heart-warming story in a picturesque locale that's certain to chase away the winter blues.

Set in the fictitious town of Montezara, it follows Eric (Scott Foley), a widowed restaurant consultant who travels to Europe to talk his 24-year-old daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) out of pouring all her money into restoring an old Italian villa to its former glory. She bought the property for one Euro, a promotion cooked up by the mayor Francesca (Violante Placido) to help revitalize the area. As sparks fly between her and Eric, Olivia finds herself falling for a charming local cook Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia). But when an heir threatens to steal their fixer-upper out from under their noses, the community rallies around them, and they realize they've truly found a new home.

Watch it now on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Trial by Fire'

Trial By Fire | Official Trailer | In Select Theaters May 17 - YouTube Watch On

If you're more in the mood for a biographical drama, Edward Zwick's "Trial by Fire" tells the true story of Cameron Todd Willingham, whose life is changed forever when a house fire takes the lives of his three daughters. Police insist he was the one to start the blaze, pointing to his troubled past and violent tendencies, and Willingham’s overworked public defender is neither able to save him from a conviction nor the death penalty.

Seven years later, playwright Elizabeth Gilbert (Laura Dern) volunteers as a pen pal for death row inmates and begins looking into his case. After uncovering some pretty glaring holes, she fights to get his conviction overturned, but up against Texas' unflinching penal system, she never stood a chance. "Trial by Fire" is a chilling indictment of systemic issues with the prison industrial complex and how it fails the country's most vulnerable populations.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Miss Congeniality'

Miss Congeniality (2000) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

Sandra Bullock is in top form as the uncouth but charming FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart in "Miss Congeniality." An unapologetic tomboy, her life is turned upside-down when she's forced to trade in her shapeless suits for flashy gowns and bikinis to go undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

But before she can hit the runway, she needs a makeover. And pronto. Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. As Gracie learns to navigate the world of glitz, glamour, and cutthroat competition, she forms unlikely bonds with her fellow contestants that make her reconsider her preconceptions about the whole pageant song and dance. All while keeping an eye out for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "La Dolce Villa" (2025)

2. "Aftermath" (2024)

3. "Trial By Fire" (2018)

4. "Kinda Pregnant" (2025)

5. "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019)

6. "Honeymoon Crasher" (2025)

7. "Uncle Drew" (2018)

8. "Sing" (2016)

9. "Rambo" (2008)

10. "Miss Congeniality" (2000)