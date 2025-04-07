Netflix just got a disaster thriller movie that’s already crashed the top 10 — but there’s a problem

Netflix U.S. added the 2017 disaster thriller “Geostorm” at the beginning of the month, and it didn’t take long to gain attention.

At the time of writing, it’s already stormed its way into the platform’s top 10 list and claimed the No. 3 spot behind “One of Them Days” and “The Life List,” proving once again that sometimes all you need is a recognizable star and a flashy trailer to seem appealing.

On the surface, this looks like the perfect popcorn flick. A plot about satellites controlling the weather going haywire? A race against time to stop a worldwide disaster? And Gerard Butler trying to save humanity? It practically screams, “Watch me on a lazy Sunday.”

The problem is… well, the movie itself. When “Geostorm” first hit theaters, critics weren’t exactly kind. It was panned for its cheesy dialogue, convoluted plot, and unintentionally hilarious moments through questionable CGI.

So, if you've seen it in the top 10 and don't know whether it's worth adding to your Netflix watchlist, here’s what you need to know about “Geostorm.”

What is ‘Geostorm’ about?

GEOSTORM - OFFICIAL TRAILER 2 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Geostorm” is set in a near-future world where global climate change has reached catastrophic levels. In response, an international coalition creates a network of satellites designed to control the weather and prevent further natural disasters.

However, when the system begins to malfunction, triggering violent storms and devastating weather anomalies around the globe, former satellite designer Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) is called upon to investigate.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Lawson uncovers a conspiracy behind the system’s sabotage, he must race against time to prevent a catastrophic “Geostorm” that could bring about total global destruction.

What do the reviews say about ‘Geostorm’?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. /Electric Entertainment / Jerry Bruckheimer / Skydance Media / Alamy / Album)

Honestly, critics and audiences haven't been too kind to “Geostorm.” The movie has a bleak 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and while the audience score is a bit higher at 44%, it still doesn’t inspire much confidence given its big-budget disaster movie premise.

The Guardian’s Charles Bramesco said, “The storm should be the star, not a fleeting sideshow from Gerard Butler’s most determined efforts to emote. The movie’s called Geostorm, after all, not Cool Guy’s Space Redemption. In this genre, a surfeit of anything that isn’t the large-scale annihilation of Rio de Janeiro is simply taking up valuable reel space.”

Meanwhile, Matt Conway from ScreenGeek stated it's “a cheap, formulaic, and bland disaster film that can’t make its tried and true formula work.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy)

Peter Sobczynski from RogerEbert said in his 1 and a half star review that it “fails to work either as awe-inspiring spectacle or as campy silliness” and that it’s “so completely forgettable that it will begin to slip from your memory.”

If you're a fan of disaster thrillers and “Geostorm” sounds like your kind of movie, just know it has a few positive words from critics (even though they’re very hard to find).

Los Angeles Times’ Noel Murray said the following: “When the long-promised global barrage of tornadoes, lightning strikes, tidal waves and extreme temperatures hits in the final half-hour, the special effects are stunning.”

Having watched it myself, I do have to say that the special effects aren’t consistent. Mostly, they’re pretty bad and took me out of the experience, but they seem to get better during the chaotic scenes near the end. You might be okay if you can tolerate some wacky CGI.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Lifestyle Pictures / Alamy)

Overall, the consensus seems clear: “Geostorm” isn’t exactly a must-watch. If you’ve noticed it trending in Netflix’s top 10, you might be better off checking out other popular options like the action-adventure “Alpha” or “Den of Thieves 2,” which also stars Gerard Butler. There are more compelling choices available on Netflix right now.

But if you’re still unsure what to stream this week, why not explore our guide to everything new on Netflix in April 2025 or check out the best Netflix movies and shows of 2025 so far?

Otherwise, you can stream "Geostorm" on Netflix now.