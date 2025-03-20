Netflix just got this crime thriller sequel with Gerard Butler — here's why I'd stream it now

Gerard Butler's long been the face of action flicks, and his latest outing has just come to Netflix.

While he's probably best known for Lionsgate's "Has Fallen" trilogy, back in 2018, Butler starred in "Den of Thieves."

That first flick saw his character, LA Deputy Sheriff "Big Nick" O'Brien taking on a crew of bank robbers led by Pablo Schreiber.

Seven years later, Big Nick returned to the big screen for "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" at the start of 2025. And as of today (March 20), the movie's now available to stream on one of the best streaming services.

If you're ready for a dose of action, you might be wondering whether "Den of Thieves 2" belongs on your watchlist.

Below, you can find out a little more info about the new flick, including whether we think it's worth streaming.

What is 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' about?

YouTube Watch On

Christian Gudegast’s “Den of Thieves” sequel follows “Big Nick” O’Brien (Butler) to Europe on the hunt for Donnie Wilson (Jackson Jr.).

Donnie is now embroiled in the high-stakes world of diamond heists and has his sights on the World Diamond Center in Nice, France.

Nick’s in a rough spot in life; he’s been placed on leave and gone through a messy divorce, and he’s not thrilled Donnie managed to outmaneuver him the last time they crossed paths. So in the sequel, Nick tracks him down and forces his way onto Donnie’s crew ahead of their next big score.

In addition, “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” also stars Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Orli Shuka, Cristian Solimeno, and Fortunato Cerlino (among others).

Is 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' worth watching on Netflix?

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photos)

“Den of Thieves 2” is a fairly solid crime thriller, especially if you like action movies with a lighter edge. While it’s still very much an homage to other action efforts that have come before, it’s shooting for a breezier tone than the first outing and, in my eyes, is all the better for it.

Its best boon is most assuredly its leads. Nick continues to be a compelling lead, more so here as he loosens up amongst the criminals he’s temporarily sided with. The playful bond between him and Donnie (an equally assured turn from O’Shea Jackson Jr.) is really what makes it worth watching.

And, while I maybe would’ve preferred to get into the meat of the action a little earlier, once the diamond heist gets underway, “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” delivers. There's plenty of tension laced throughout the job, and when things inevitably go south and bullets start flying, the action's confidently staged.

It may not be the best the genre has to offer, but it’s a solidly entertaining outing, one carried over the line by its charismatic stars. And it’s still far better than some of the duds that Netflix has brought us recently (“The Electric State”, I’m looking at you).

(Image credit: Capital Pictures/Lionsgate/Alamy Stock Photo)

Critics and viewers alike generally rate "Den of Thieves 2" higher; at the time of writing, it's earned a 63% critics score and 79% on the Popcornmeter over on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes ("Den of Thieves" has 41% and 63% scores, for comparison).

The Guardian's Charles Bramesco, for example, afforded "Den of Thieves 2" a 4-star rating, calling it "another brash yet hugely entertaining "Heat"-aping thriller".

Similarly, RogerEbert.com critic Brian Tallerico calls it "a heist procedural, a film granular with details about one massive criminal undertaking, elevated by a pair of charismatic leading men in one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Are they making 'Den of Thieves 3?'

If you enjoy "Den of Thieves", you're in luck, as the franchise isn't going away just yet.

Back in January, the official "Den of Thieves" X account shared a post confirming that the franchise was very much alive and that "Den of Thieves 3" is in the works.

Just getting started. #DenOfThieves3 - Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/EcILCjIOQMJanuary 30, 2025

We're pretty light on details at the moment, but this isn't much of a surprise, given how the second movie played out.

The announcement also came shortly after O'Shea Jackson Jr. told Variety he very much wants to make more DOT movies.

"I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m trying to Vin Diesel this thing. To quote Ryan Reynolds, I want to work with Gerard until he’s 90", he said, adding, "This one took six or seven years to get done.

"I hope the next one doesn’t. In our heart of hearts, we won’t make it if it’s not right and if it’s not the same thing that made audiences fall in love with the franchise in the first place.”