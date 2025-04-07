I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

The clear top title this week is "Black Mirror." The British anthology series has been a hit for Netflix ever since the show moved there in 2016.

Now, in season 7, you'll have to stop yourself from binging all six episodes right away. Particularly "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the hotly anticipated follow-up to the season 4 episode "USS Callister."

Aside from that, it's a relatively quiet week, but there are still some shows and movies worth checking out. If you love an interview show, don't miss the latest batch of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" episodes, which drop on Tuesday.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Black Mirror' season 7

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Black Mirror" may have started on the British network Channel 4, but in 2016, it became one of Netflix's earliest hit original shows. Now, it's back for season 7 with six new episodes.

If you're a fan of the series, you should be excited. One of the new episodes this season will be a sequel to the acclaimed season 4 opener, “USS Callister," which marks the first time two "Black Mirror" episodes will directly connect.

But if you've never seen "Black Mirror" before, don't panic. As an anthology series, you don't need to have watched past seasons to sink your teeth into the dark, dystopian satire.

Watch on Netflix starting April 10

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman' season 5 part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" is hosted by the legendary late-night talk show host, who ironically also needs no introduction.

In this Emmy-nominated interview show, Letterman sits down with a guest so famous, you probably know who they are, including presidents of countries, NBA stars and more. Over 60 minutes, he and the guest engage in a long-form conversation, interspersed with in-the-field pre-taped segments.

This week, his guest is none other than WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who certainly needs no introduction. Don't miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting April 8

'The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox'

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" is a new, immersive sports documentary that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at last year's MLB season for the Boston team.

Directed by four-time Emmy winner Greg Whiteley, this eight-part docuseries will take you through the ups and downs of the 2024 season, including some uncomfortable moments inside and outside the Red Sox locker room.

Does this story have a happy ending? I won't spoil that for you. Just know that despite winning a World Series title in 2018, the Red Sox finished last in the AL East in three of the past four seasons, so tensions are running high.

Watch on Netflix starting April 8

'Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing'

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Influencers are a part of everyday life now, and there's a large contingent of child influencers, or "kidfluencers," putting out content regularly to make it big.

One such kidfluencer was YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle, who, starting at age 8, built a YouTube channel that ultimately amassed millions of followers and brought in over $500,000 in monthly revenue.

But behind the scenes, her mother/manager or "momager," Tiffany, was a tyrant and used questionable behavior and manipulation tactics on Piper's kidfluencer friends, known as "The Squad."

In "Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing," directors Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson dive into the almost cult-like persona of Tiffany and all the disturbing allegations regarding her behavior. Don't miss the three-part investigative docuseries this Wednesday.

Watch on Netflix starting April 9

'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)' season 4

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): The Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This German coming-of-age black comedy has been a hit with audiences across its three seasons so far, averaging a 90% "fresh" audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, "How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" is back for its fourth and final season.

For those who aren't familiar with the show, it's set in a fictional town in Northwest Germany and stars Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmerman, an outcast high school nerd who starts a business with his friend Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) to try and win back Moritz's ex Lisa (Lena Klenke).

That business? Selling ecstasy online. Things quickly spiral out of control, though, and Moritz ends up in prison. Now, he's finally out, and he's looking to get his life back — and his best friend — by starting a new business. But things don't go according to plan.

Watch on Netflix starting April 8

'North of North'

North of North | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you know me, you know I'm no stranger to the goodness that is the Canadian sitcom. "Shoresy" has been one of my favorite comedies of the year so far.

So when I saw that another Canadian comedy series was coming to streaming, I had to check it out. And I'm glad I did, because by all accounts "North by North" is worth watching.

This show stars Anna Lambe as Siaja, a young Inuk woman who lives further North than "the furthest place North you've ever been" in the heart of Arctic Canada.

After a boating accident, she realizes her life needs a fresh start away from her husband Ting (Kelly William). But turns out its hard to be newly single when everyone in your small town knows literally everyone else.

Watch on Netflix starting April 10

'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

John Mulaney's Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Story (Full Monologue) | Everybody's Live With John Mulaney - YouTube Watch On

"Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" has been a mixed bag so far. The first episode was mostly good, but the subsequent two episodes failed to live up to the magic of "Everbody's in L.A," minus a killer performance from the band Mannequin Pussy.

But I've been watching nonetheless, and I'm glad I did because last week's episode was totally off the rails ... mostly in a good way. It also proved that the right mix of guests makes all the difference.

We don't yet know who's coming on this week or what will be discussed. But it'll be tough to top Mulaney's Bone Thugs-n-Harmony story from last week. You'll have to tune in to see what happens.

Watch it live on Netflix April 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Everything new on Netflix: April 7-13

APRIL 7

"Blippi's Job Show" (Netflix family)

Blippi and Meekah are on a mission to learn about all kinds of jobs. From driving a monster truck to making pizzas, there's no job too big or too small!

"Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed" (Netflix comedy special)

A bucket, a mic and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.

APRIL 8

"The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" (Netflix sports series)

Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the lives of major league baseball players as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" season 4 (DE) (Netflix series)

Released from prison into a world where Lenny and Dan are living the life he always wanted, Moritz hatches an elaborate scheme to get back on top.

"Kian’s Bizarre B&B" (KR) (Netflix series)

On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a quirky B&B escape, where BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun lead guests through playful exploits and delightful chaos.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" season 5 part 2 (Netflix series)

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

APRIL 9

"Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing" (Netflix documentary)

Billions of views. Millions of dollars. Hundreds of accusations. This explosive docuseries explores the shadowy world of child influencers, honing in on the disturbing allegations of abuse surrounding popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle and her momager Tiffany Smith.

"The Dad Quest" (MX) (Netflix film)

When a father-son duo learns that they may not be biologically related, the two embark on a wild adventure through Mexico to find the truth.

"Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3" (CA) (Netflix family)

When Layla makes a mistake over summer break that threatens all of the island's magic — and its unicorns — the riders saddle up to help set things right.

"The Addams Family"

"The Hating Game"

APRIL 10

"Black Mirror" season 7 (GB) (Netflix series)

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

"Frozen Hot Boys" (TH) (Netflix film)

To reunite with her father, a teacher at a youth rehabilitation center convinces a crew of teen misfits to enter a snow sculpting contest in Japan.

"Moonrise" (JP) (Netflix anime)

After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

"North of North" (CA) (Netflix series)

A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. But it won't be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business.

APRIL 11

"The Gardener" (ES) (Netflix series)

Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers.

"Meet the Khumalos" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.

APRIL 12

"Resident Playbook" (KR) (Netflix series)

First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.

APRIL 13

"Life or Something Like It"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 4/8/25

"Megan Leavey"

Leaving 4/11/25

"Pixels"

"Scream"

Leaving 4/12/25

"A Quiet Place Part II"