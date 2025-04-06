Netflix just added an epic crime thriller — and it’s the best Ryan Gosling movie you (probably) haven’t seen

Ryan Gosling is one the finest actors currently working in Hollywood. The Ontario native will forever be known to many people for his iconic role as Ken in the “Barbie” movie, but for me, Gosling is at his very best when he gets a little bit more serious (which is no shade on his comedic chops — the guy is seriously funny, too).

While his roles in “Drive,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Notebook” get a lot of recognition, I’d argue his most overlooked performance comes in 2012’s “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

The crime drama saw Gosling team up a second time with “Blue Valentine” director Derek Cianfrance alongside an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Mahershala Ali and more.

The movie was a moderate box office success when it hit theaters more than a decade ago, but I feel like it’s been a little lost to time ever since. Fortunately, it’s just arrived on Netflix U.S. as part of the service’s April 2025 slate, so if you missed out the first time around, here’s why “The Place Beyond the Pines” needs to be on your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ about?

In 1997, Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) is a brooding motorcycle stuntman in a traveling carnival. Meeting a former lover (Eva Mendes), he learns she secretly gave birth to a son, and Luke is the father. Desperate to reunite his family, Luke makes a reckless decision.

Deciding to commit a series of bank robberies to provide for his son and prove his worth to his former flame, Luke’s criminal activities become increasingly dangerous and eventually see him cross paths with an ambitious police officer named Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper).

Set over 15 years, “The Place Beyond the Pines” explores how the sins of the past can haunt those in the present, and also stars Dane DeHaan, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne and Ray Liotta. See what I mean about the movie’s cast? It’s packed full of recognizable names.

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ is epic, engaging and emotional

“The Place Beyond the Pines” is one of those movies that can be quite challenging to talk about without delving into spoiler territory.

As noted, it’s a sweeping drama set across a decade and a half and can be neatly divided into three chapters. This gives the movie a real sense of scale, and while it’s no action-heavy blockbuster, it does feel epic.

Each chapter focuses on a different character (but each is interconnected; this isn’t an anthology movie), and while I think each has its strengths, there’s little doubt the first is the strongest.

The movie’s initial third focuses on Gosling’s Luke, and his ill-advised decision to turn to a life of crime to provide for his kid. Not only does this result in some very tense scenes as Luke flees the scene of his crimes on his motorbike, but the character work is phenomenal.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Gosling gives one of his most subtle performances. Much like the unnamed protagonist in 2011’s “Drive,” Luke is a man of few words, but he’s not as much of a blank slate as the aforementioned getaway driver.

It’s a rich and textured role, and Gosling hits it out of the park. Plus, the rest of the cast around him is also excellent, particularly Mendes and Cooper.

If you’re looking for a crime drama that goes the distance, then The Place Beyond the Pines” is a must-watch. It clocks in at a chunky 140 minutes, but having seen the movie three times over the years, I’d argue it’s paced extremely well. It does more than enough to keep you engaged until the stunning finale, which brings things full circle.

The shifting lead perspective also keeps you riveted. In some ways, it almost feels like a TV mini-series stitched together into a single feature.

Why you should stream ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ on Netflix now

Ryan Gosling’s filmography is full of must-watch movies, and while I wouldn’t go as far as to say “The Place Beyond the Pines” is his best-ever project, it certainly ranks as one of his most overlooked. And now that it’s streaming on Netflix, it’s a great time to see exactly why.

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Gosling is fantastic as Luke, and the rest of the cast bring their A-game, too. “The Place Beyond the Pines’ is a movie that has stuck with me over the year,s largely because of Gosling’s leading role, but also because of its ambitious scale and multi-generation story. It’s a crime drama with an unwavering commitment and spins a narrative you won’t forget.

If I’ve failed to sell you on “The Place Beyond the Pines,” or you just want to consider some alternative options first, here’s a rundown of everything new heading to Netflix this month.

Watch "The Place Beyond the Pines" on Netflix now