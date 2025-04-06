Netflix just added an epic crime thriller — and it’s the best Ryan Gosling movie you (probably) haven’t seen

Opinion
By published

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ packs one of Ryan Golsing’s most underrated roles

Ryan Gosling as Luke in &quot;The Place Beyond the Pines&quot;
(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Ryan Gosling is one the finest actors currently working in Hollywood. The Ontario native will forever be known to many people for his iconic role as Ken in the “Barbie” movie, but for me, Gosling is at his very best when he gets a little bit more serious (which is no shade on his comedic chops — the guy is seriously funny, too).

While his roles in “Drive,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Notebook” get a lot of recognition, I’d argue his most overlooked performance comes in 2012’s “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

The crime drama saw Gosling team up a second time with “Blue Valentine” director Derek Cianfrance alongside an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Mahershala Ali and more.

The movie was a moderate box office success when it hit theaters more than a decade ago, but I feel like it’s been a little lost to time ever since. Fortunately, it’s just arrived on Netflix U.S. as part of the service’s April 2025 slate, so if you missed out the first time around, here’s why “The Place Beyond the Pines” needs to be on your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ about?

In 1997, Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) is a brooding motorcycle stuntman in a traveling carnival. Meeting a former lover (Eva Mendes), he learns she secretly gave birth to a son, and Luke is the father. Desperate to reunite his family, Luke makes a reckless decision.

The Place Beyond the Pines Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ryan Gosling Movie HD - YouTube The Place Beyond the Pines Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ryan Gosling Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Deciding to commit a series of bank robberies to provide for his son and prove his worth to his former flame, Luke’s criminal activities become increasingly dangerous and eventually see him cross paths with an ambitious police officer named Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper).

Set over 15 years, “The Place Beyond the Pines” explores how the sins of the past can haunt those in the present, and also stars Dane DeHaan, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne and Ray Liotta. See what I mean about the movie’s cast? It’s packed full of recognizable names.

‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ is epic, engaging and emotional

“The Place Beyond the Pines” is one of those movies that can be quite challenging to talk about without delving into spoiler territory.

As noted, it’s a sweeping drama set across a decade and a half and can be neatly divided into three chapters. This gives the movie a real sense of scale, and while it’s no action-heavy blockbuster, it does feel epic.

Each chapter focuses on a different character (but each is interconnected; this isn’t an anthology movie), and while I think each has its strengths, there’s little doubt the first is the strongest.

The movie’s initial third focuses on Gosling’s Luke, and his ill-advised decision to turn to a life of crime to provide for his kid. Not only does this result in some very tense scenes as Luke flees the scene of his crimes on his motorbike, but the character work is phenomenal.

(L-R) Ryan Gosling as Luke and Eva Mendes as Romina in "The Place Beyond the Pines"

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Gosling gives one of his most subtle performances. Much like the unnamed protagonist in 2011’s “Drive,” Luke is a man of few words, but he’s not as much of a blank slate as the aforementioned getaway driver.

It’s a rich and textured role, and Gosling hits it out of the park. Plus, the rest of the cast around him is also excellent, particularly Mendes and Cooper.

If you’re looking for a crime drama that goes the distance, then The Place Beyond the Pines” is a must-watch. It clocks in at a chunky 140 minutes, but having seen the movie three times over the years, I’d argue it’s paced extremely well. It does more than enough to keep you engaged until the stunning finale, which brings things full circle.

The shifting lead perspective also keeps you riveted. In some ways, it almost feels like a TV mini-series stitched together into a single feature.

Why you should stream ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ on Netflix now

Ryan Gosling’s filmography is full of must-watch movies, and while I wouldn’t go as far as to say “The Place Beyond the Pines” is his best-ever project, it certainly ranks as one of his most overlooked. And now that it’s streaming on Netflix, it’s a great time to see exactly why.

Ryan Gosling as Luke in "The Place Beyond the Pines"

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features)

Gosling is fantastic as Luke, and the rest of the cast bring their A-game, too. “The Place Beyond the Pines’ is a movie that has stuck with me over the year,s largely because of Gosling’s leading role, but also because of its ambitious scale and multi-generation story. It’s a crime drama with an unwavering commitment and spins a narrative you won’t forget.

If I’ve failed to sell you on “The Place Beyond the Pines,” or you just want to consider some alternative options first, here’s a rundown of everything new heading to Netflix this month.

Watch "The Place Beyond the Pines" on Netflix now

More from Tom's Guide

Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix
Keke Palmer and SZA sit side by side in a scene from &quot;One of Them Days&quot;

Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Emily Blunt holds a gun in Sicario

I watch movies for a living — here’s 5 new to Netflix picks you need to watch in April
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charger attached to vent clip in car with iPhone.

I only talk to Siri while I'm driving — and that's a problem for Apple
See more latest
Most Popular
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Charger attached to vent clip in car with iPhone.
I only talk to Siri while I'm driving — and that's a problem for Apple
iPhone 16e review.
iPhone 17 — 5 iPhone 16e lessons Apple should apply to the new iPhone launch
a woman sat cross legged meditating
I tried a marathon manifestation and meditation session — here’s what happened
A Nintendo Switch 2 console in hand
I'm impressed by the Nintendo Switch 2 — but here's why I'm not buying one until 2026
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in hand with Mario Kart World on TVs in the background
I tried the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and it adds the one feature I’ve always wanted
Collection of VPN apps on iPhone screen
The VPN industry must change or face losing the battle against censorship
Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven
'Unforgiven' changed my mind about the entire Western genre — stream it now on Paramount Plus
A driver nearly hitting someone
Noise canceling headphones almost killed me, twice
Thirteen
This miniseries is one of the most harrowing crime dramas I’ve ever seen — why you should stream it now on Peacock
Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Screenshot
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is my first experience with the Switch RPG series — and it’s all I want to play until Switch 2 arrives