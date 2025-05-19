'Sesame Street' is saved with new Netflix streaming deal (but you can still watch on PBS)

If you'd told me 20 years ago that the company sending DVDs in the mail would one day save the most beloved PBS shows in history, I'd have thought you were crazy.

On Monday, Netflix announced a deal with Sesame Workshop, giving the streamer exclusive worldwide premiere rights. After Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew its "Sesame Street" streaming deal at the end of last year, the show's future remained uncertain. But now Elmo, Big Bird, and the rest of the gang are relocating to Netflix.

"Sesame Street," a hallmark of children's TV for over half a century, will make its debut on the streamer later this year with an "all-new, reimagined" 56th season, along with 90 hours of previous episodes.

New "Sesame Street" episodes will continue to be available on the same day on PBS and PBS Kids app in the U.S., according to the deal. Netflix also gains rights to develop video games for both “Sesame Street” and “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.”

N IS FOR NETFLIX! Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2May 19, 2025

"This unique public-private partnership will enable us to bring our research-based curriculum to young children around the world with Netflix’s global reach, while ensuring children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on public television to the Sesame Street they love," Sesame Workshop CEO Sherri Westin said in a statement.

The next season is shaking things up with some "fresh format changes," ditching each episode's magazine-style set-up for a single 11-minute story to allow for "even more character-driven humor and heart." In addition to format changes, season 56 will see the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. The new run of episodes will land on the streamer in three batches.

Netflix as a kids' TV streaming staple

(Image credit: HBO)

While we'd floated other potential streaming homes for "Sesame Street" like Apple Plus, Netflix makes a lot of sense. Family programming makes up 15% of Netflix's total viewing, with popular titles like "Gabby’s Dollhouse," "Family Switch," and "The Monkey King" drawing in tens of millions of viewers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With competitors like Max shifting focus away from programming aimed at younger audiences, Netflix has an opportunity to secure its foothold. Now that it's got "Sesame Street" under its belt, it's primed to challenge Disney Plus as the de facto home for kids' content.

Given "Sesame Street's" public television roots, there's bound to be some complaints about the show arriving on a paid streaming service, just as there was when "Sesame Street" went behind HBO's paywall. But making episodes available day-and-date on PBS platforms seems like a welcome compromise.