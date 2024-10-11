Netflix is getting its own live talk show in 2025 — with John Mulaney set to host

Netflix is doubling down on their partnership with comedian John Mulaney.

Earlier in 2024, he helmed a live, six-episode limited series live talk show called "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA," which was very well-received. Now, the streamer has recruited Mulaney for another live talk show next year. He'll be on hand as host, executive producer and co-showrunner, though specific details about the series are still under wraps.

The news was confirmed by Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria (h/t Variety). Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles, Bajaria said, "Next year, for 2025, we're doing a variety live talk show with John Mulaney, which I'm super excited about. I mean, John Mulaney, hello.

"We have a long relationship with John, obviously, and we have done his stand-up specials and during Netflix is a Joke Festival he did a live talk show called "Everybody's in LA".

"I was there at a couple of the tapings, and it was just so bold and original and fresh and then unpredictable. And I think it'll be really fun to get to do a live show with him", Bajaria added.

John Mulaney will host a new LIVE variety talk show on Netflix in early 2025.THAT'S IT. That's all we know! pic.twitter.com/kLmql1c6XOOctober 10, 2024

While Netflix has confirmed the announcement on X, they haven't revealed details about the precise nature of the new talk show's format, just that it's planned for early 2025.

If it's anything like "Everybody's in LA," expect pre-taped sketches, musical appearances plenty of celebrity appearances, and, naturally, chats with all sorts of guests.

However, it sounds like they'll be working on some new ideas for the new series, as Bajaria confirmed that the predecessor didn't draw a huge audience. Still, Netflix saw the series as a useful experiment for the future.

"If we build a weekly live talk/variety [show], what does that look like?" she said. "I think the live will be interesting to see. Also, he's just wildly talented and really creative.

Live programming has increasingly become a space Netflix has been playing in. The streamer recently hosted a live face-off between competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi ("Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef") and they're due to stream a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in November.

Further down the line, Netflix will be showing two NFL games (Chiefs vs Steelers and Ravens vs Texans) on Christmas Day, and then they'll kickstart 2025 with the beginnings of their 10-year, $5 billion deal with the WWE.

