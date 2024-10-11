'Nobody Wants This' season 2 is happening — here's what we know about the hit Netflix romcom's return

Fellow rom-com fans, we've got good news: Netflix has confirmed that "Nobody Wants This" season 2 is happening!

Yes, just two weeks after its premiere on one of the best streaming services — and rocketing straight to the No. 1 spot — Erin Foster's binge-worthy romance has dodged the sad fate of so many Netflix shows (yes, I'm mourning the recent cancellation of "Kaos").

If you've yet to stream it, "Nobody Wants This" recounts the love story between podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), who quickly fall for one another after a chance encounter at a dinner party... and then promptly start trying to navigate their cultural differences and the obstacles that could get in the way.

In a statement over on Tudum, Foster shared a statement about the show's renewal, where she made it clear just how excited she is to be bringing the show back for more.

"Creating "Nobody Wants This" will forever be a career highlight for me", Foster said. "The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed".

What do we know about 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 right now?

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're one of the many viewers who've already binged all ten episodes of "Nobody Wants This", you'll no doubt be desperate to know what's next for our two lovebirds.

When we last left them, it looked like the pair would end up going their separate ways... but then we ended with them sharing a romantic kiss in a parking lot after leaving a bat mitzvah.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly, both Joanne and Noah are keen to try and see if they can make things work, and Netflix has just given them even more time to navigate their next steps. While we don't have too many details about what comes next, we do have a few tidbits courtesy of Adam Brody.

In that same Tudum post, Brody revealed that he interpreted the ending as Noah making a big promise to Joanne. He said that big gesture was Noah's way of saying: "I put you first. Everything else will work itself out, but I'm saying that you are my priority".

He also teased that the second season will dig further into the tension in their relationship, specifically over whether everything really can be worked out, and go further in seeing the compromises that they'll have to make for one another.

"I think that's what the show can explore", Brody adds. "What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don’t have to [lop] off a limb.”

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Aside from that tease, we also know that "Nobody Wants This" is bringing some extra showrunners on board. Yes, "Girls" creatives Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have boarded the show as exec producers and new showrunners.

The pair described the role as a 'dream' gig, with Konner stating: "Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit". Kaplan added: "I am excited beyond belief to be a part of season 2 of "Nobody Wants This"... It is such a unique and beautiful show, and I am already having the best time working on it".

While we don't have any casting info to share right now, we do know that viewers won't have to wait much longer for "Nobody Wants This" to return, as Netflix has already confirmed we'll be seeing more of Joanne and Noah in 2025!

If you can't wait that long and need to get wrapped up in another love story as soon as possible, be sure to check out our round-up of the best shows like "Nobody Wants This", and where you can watch them. For even more streaming recommendations, head over to our list of the overall best Netflix shows you can watch right now.