This adrenaline-pumping action movie is Netflix’s new No. 1 movie — and it may be the best 'Bad Boys' yet

Streaming originals have dominated Netflix's most-watched list in recent weeks. However, a new movie has just claimed the top spot, and this one wasn’t produced by Netflix.

Sony Pictures' “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was added to the Netflix streaming library earlier this week (Tuesday, Oct. 8), and the action-comedy blockbuster has gone down a treat with subscribers. In less than 48 hours, it’s risen to the No. 1 spot ranking ahead of the controversial true crime doc “The Menendez Brothers” and dark sequel “The Platform 2”.

It’s not a surprise the latest movie in the “Bad Boys” franchise has been warmly received on Netflix. The buddy cop movie boasts two likable leads (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) and was a box office success when it hit theatres over the summer.

So, if you’re in the mood for an adrenaline-fuelled blockbuster with an enjoyable narrative, well-crafted action and just the right amount of comedy, here’s why “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” ticks all the boxes, and deserves to be part of your next Netflix movie night.

What is 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' about?

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise sees Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) back in action, and embarking on their most personal mission yet.

When the duo’s late police captain (Joe Pantoliano) is posthumously linked to a drug cartel and evidence suggests he was part of corruption within the force, Mike and Marcus are convinced their former boss has been framed. Eager to clear his name, they find themselves forced to operate outside the law when they are also implicated in a criminal conspiracy.

At the same time Mike’s son Armando (Jacob Scipio), a former cartel assassin, also gets mixed up in the chaos, and a (slightly strange) side-story sees Marcus become convinced that he’s invulnerable after having a vision of Captain Conrad following a heart attack.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' is pure cinematic escapism

(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Sony Pictures Releasing)

I wouldn’t exactly call “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” a masterpiece, or even an especially excellent movie, but what this action-comedy does provide is sheer entertainment. It knows exactly what it’s trying to be, and plays to its audience with extreme confidence.

As with every “Bad Boys” movie, the real highlight of “Ride or Die” is the chemistry between Smith and Lawrence. Sure their characters fall into a generic buddy cop dynamic — Mike is the straight man, Marcus the comedy relief — but the two make for an easy-to-like double-act, and they have some fantastic banter. Plus, the supporting cast isn’t bad either with fan-favorite Reggie Norman (Dennis McDonlad) taking center stage during one especially memorable action section.

(Image credit: AColumbia Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Westbrook Studios. / Album / Alamy)

The narrative takes all the expected turns, you won’t find any shocking reveals or twists in the third act, but the quest to clear the name of Captain Conrad is a compelling enough vehicle to get Mike and Marcus from shoot-out to shoot-out. But most importantly, the action sequences are well constructed with the final firefight set in an alligator-themed amusement park particularly effective thanks to the use of first-person perspective.

Crucially, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” doesn’t ever try to be anything more than uncomplicated fun. It’s a blockbuster in the purest sense of the word. It’s sort of like the movie equivalent of fast food, it’s not going to win any awards, but it’s dependable, and enjoyable while it’s last.

It’s clear that audiences really enjoyed this fourth entry in the action series too. While critics rated it a fairly average 65% on Rotten Tomatoes , its viewer's score is a seriously impressive 97%. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is a crowd-pleaser, and it’s no surprise that Netflix subscribers love it.

Stream 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Credit: Columbia Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Westbrook Studios. / Album /Alamy)

Whether you saw it in theaters in the summer and fancy a rewatch, or missed it the first time around, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is worth streaming on Netflix U.S. I’m certainly not surprised to see it claim the No. 1 spot either, with such strong audience reception it was always going to make an immediate impression on the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list.

While I’m far from a franchise superfan, I had a real blast with “Ride or Die," and it’s arguably the most consistently entertaining entry in the series yet. Even if it’s not the most inventive action movie ever made, it nails all the necessary fundamentals, and I have to give another shout-out to its slickly produced action segments, as these did impress me quite a lot.

If you’re not sure “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is quite your type of movie, check out our full rundown of everything new on Netflix in October 2024 for even more options.

Watch "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" on Netflix right now