5 best Netflix war movies and miniseries to stream right now

Netflix has an abundant library filled with different genres. Alongside dramas and comedies, you can find kick-butt, patriotic or traumatizing war movies and miniseries. With the amount of content they have about World War II alone, Netflix could probably have a whole spinoff service just dedicated to the Second World War.

These films and shows span time periods, countries and perspectives. We've selected some worthy Netflix war films and series to stream right now.

'Born on the Fourth of July'

Directed by Oliver Stone, himself a Vietnam veteran, "Born of the Fourth of July" cemented Tom Cruise's leading man status, and earned him an Oscar nomination. He stars as Ron Kovic, a U.S. Marine from Long Island who enlisted and was sent to Vietnam. After a few years, he's wounded and is paralyzed.

When he returns home, Ron struggles to cope with the effects of his injury and is haunted by his experiences at war. He finds purpose by becoming a peace activist and speaks at the 1976 Democratic National Convention. The film is based on the real-life Kovic's memoir. It's a powerful story that shows the hard work it takes to survive the horrors of war. There's also a strong sense of authenticity since it was made by two real-life vets.

'The Woman King'

This entry stars the iconic Viola Davis as Nanisca, the general of the Agojie, an elite female military unit in the African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in the 1820s, the film showcases them battling other local kingdoms, and the Dahomey trying to reconcile the role they play in the European slave trade. Although she's a fierce and celebrated warrior, Nanisca sees the benefit of a more peaceful life and is actively advising the king to make palm oil, not people, their biggest export.

Always aware of the threats to their kingdom, she's also busy training the newest recruits. The movie follows these younger women as they try to find their place, and one also has a special connection to Nanisca. The fighting scenes are really interesting in this because they favor hand-to-hand combat with spears and machetes, versus the more frequently filmed war scenes of men on horseback and using firearms or artillery. Plus, even getting the chance to watch women soldiers in combat roles was exciting, since it's uncommon to see on screen.

'Band of Brothers'

This is perhaps the greatest WWII project of all time, which is saying something because there are so many! The miniseries, which originally aired on HBO, follows Easy Company, 101st Airborne paratroopers. It takes them from training camp to D-Day and through the end of the war in Europe.

Adapted from Stephen Ambrose's book of the same name, the production values are stellar and the cast members have great camaraderie on screen, which all makes for an incredibly realistic and watchable program. Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg served as executive producers, so it's also a great companion to their 1998 collaboration, "Saving Private Ryan," which followed soldiers from the same division invading Normandy.

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

This German language epic is the third adaptation of the 1929 novel Erich Maria Remarque, which was inspired by his personal wartime experiences. The story follows a group of idealistic German teenagers who enlist to fight in WWI due to jingoistic fervor. As the realities and horrors of trench warfare begin to impact the friend group, one boy finds himself alone, disillusioned and trying to survive until the armistice.

It is a well-made but difficult-to-watch movie that doesn't shy away from the trauma of war. This makes it an effective tool for dissuading even the most passionate warmongers. The deaths in "All Quiet on the Western Front'' are pointless tragedies.

'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story'

This documentary explores the life, careers, and star image of Hedy Lamarr, an Austrian-born actress of Jewish ancestry. In 1937, she fled both her arms dealer husband and the Nazis to pursue a career in Hollywood. When WWII started, she was determined to do her part by using her fame to sell war bonds and by helping create an invention that could assist the U.S. military.

The invention was frequency hopping, which was developed with her friend and composer George Antheil, inspired by his work with synching player pianos. She was put out when the Navy ultimately decided not to use their invention, so she never received any recognition for it until the end of her life. It later became the basis for Wifi, GPS, and Bluetooth technologies. The doc is a fascinating look at a cunning woman's contribution that often went overlooked, as well as her unique association with WWII.

