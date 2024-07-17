5 movies like 'Longlegs' to watch right now

I recently watched "Longlegs" in theaters, and it was a genuine thrill — one that played on my mind for hours after.

The story focuses on Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), an FBI agent assigned to a disturbing case that involves a serial killer nicknamed Longlegs (Nicolas Cage), but things take a turn when evidence suggests the occult might be at play. Critics were shocked by this new horror movie , and now that I’ve seen it, the rave reviews make sense.

If you’re interested in supernatural crime movies and need something to fill the void after "Longlegs," we got you covered. Our guide includes a quality selection of movies on some of the best streaming services , meaning you have plenty to choose from. So, without further ado, dive into these movies like "Longlegs" to keep your adrenaline pumping and your mind racing.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t include this movie as the first option. Osgood Perkins, director of “Longlegs," described the movie as “'The Silence of the Lambs' stuff, it's like your admission ticket,” when talking to IGN .

“The Silence of the Lambs” follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she seeks the help of imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch another serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). Starling finds herself in a tense psychological cat-and-mouse game with Lecter, who offers cryptic clues in exchange for personal insights into her life. This movie really delves into manipulation, psychological trauma and the blurred lines between good and evil.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Devil All the Time' (2020)

The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another psychological thriller and crime drama that has the same disturbing tone as “Longlegs” is the Netflix movie “The Devil All the Time." It weaves together the lives of various troubled characters, including a young man named Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) who is determined to protect his loved ones from the sinister forces around them.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The story explores the darker aspects of human nature and the struggle between good and evil. Key characters include a corrupt preacher (Robert Pattinson), a twisted couple who prey on hitchhikers (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and a sinister sheriff (Sebastian Stan). “The Devil All the Time” paints an incredibly grim portrait of a community plagued by violence and moral decay, similar to the awful murders happening in “Longlegs."

Watch on Netflix

'Fallen' (1998)

Fallen (1998) Official Trailer - Denzel Washington, John Goodman Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Fallen” has a very similar premise to “Longlegs” as it's also a supernatural thriller. The story centers around detective John Hobbes (Denzel Washington) who investigates a series of murders that appear to be the work of a copycat killer. However, Hobbes discovers that the murders are actually being committed by a malevolent, ancient demon named Azazel, who has the ability to possess humans through touch.

Hobbes soon realizes that Azazel can move from one person to another, making it nearly impossible to track. This movie shares similar themes to “Longlegs” in terms of good versus evil, the supernatural and the limits of human understanding in the face of otherworldly forces.

Buy or rent on Amazon

'The Empty Man' (2020)

The Empty Man | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

“The Empty Man” plays on supernatural themes like “Longlegs” does, and it’s a worthy addition to the horror genre. It follows ex-cop James Lasombra (James Badge Dale) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a friend's daughter, Amanda Quail (Sasha Frolova). His search leads him to a series of bizarre events connected to a sinister urban legend known as the Empty Man.

The legend states that if someone finds an empty bottle on a bridge, blows into it and thinks about the Empty Man, they will summon the entity, which will come for them over the next three days. Lasombra discovers that Amanda and her friends had performed this ritual shortly before she vanished. This movie shows how existential dread and the power of belief can thin the line between reality and madness.

Buy or rent on Apple TV

'Memories of Murder' (2003)

“Memories of Murder” is a South Korean crime drama based on the true story of South Korea's first recorded serial killings, which took place between 1986 and 1991 in the rural town of Hwaseong.

The story follows two detectives, Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho), a local detective with unorthodox methods, and Seo Tae-yoon (Kim Sang-kyung), a detective from Seoul who is more analytical. As they work together to solve the case, they come across various challenges, including false leads, police corruption and a lack of forensic technology. This is the perfect movie to watch after “Longlegs” as it shows the toll that such a harrowing case takes on those involved.

Watch on Tubi