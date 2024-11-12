Netflix drops new trailer for its upcoming holiday thriller movie — and ‘Die Hard’ has competition

When Netflix released the teaser trailer for “Carry-On”, its upcoming thriller set in a busy airport during the holiday season, I declared it could replace ‘Die Hard’ as the go-to movie pick for adrenaline junkies over the festive period. Let’s just say the internet was not very pleased with that assessment. Well, now we have a full trailer, and I’m doubling down.

The latest trailer for “Carry-On” runs almost three minutes, and starts with a jolly holiday classic ("It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams) as we see a young TSA agent named Ethan (played by Taron Egerton) begin his Christmas Eve shift and have to deal with all manner of difficult passengers. Working around Christmas would be bad enough, but when Ethan picks up a discarded earpiece the real nightmare begins.

Through the earpiece, a mysterious stranger (who you may recognize as Jason Bateman) instructs Ethan to allow a dangerous suitcase through the security scanner under the threat of blackmail. The stranger soon proves that he’s not bluffing and his threats are very real, and now it’s up to the low-level TSA employee to outsmart this ruthless criminal, and save his girlfriend (Sofia Carson).

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s a pretty fantastic premise for a thriller and should make for a great change of pace compared to Netflix’s other holiday offerings (largely romantic comedies). Plus, while it probably won’t ultimately beat “Die Hard” — let’s be honest, that’s a very high bar to clear — you just know it’s going to make for the perfect companion in a holiday movie marathon.

I do think this new trailer perhaps veers a little too far into spoiler territory as there’s one reveal included that I’d have preferred to remain a mystery but it’s still a highly effective preview and has got me itching to watch “Carry-On” over the festive period. Of course, I'll need to convince my family to stop rewatching "Love Actually" long enough for me to watch it first!

Here’s when you can stream “Carry-On” on Netflix

At this point, the only question you’re likely asking is when you’ll be able to watch “Carry-On” on Netflix, and the good news is that it’s set to land in time for the holidays. “Carry-On” will begin streaming on Netflix on December 13.

In the meantime, Netflix has already started releasing its holiday slate for 2024 . The streaming service’s first Christmas movie of the year arrived last week , and next up is “Hot Frosty”, a rom-com about a woman who falls in love with a snowman that has come to life.

