Netflix just dropped its first holiday movie of 2024 — and its already No. 1

Need a new comfort watch? Netflix just dropped the first new release on its 2024 holiday movie slate, and it's shot straight to No. 1.

Rusty Cundieff's "Meet Me Next Christmas" is the first of several Hallmark-esque new holiday flicks coming to Netflix. In other words, it's the first of many kind of fluffy, kind of flimsy fairytale Christmas romances that many of us are sure to be streaming at this time of year.

Clearly, lots of Netflix subscribers wanted to do exactly that this week, as the holiday romcom has stolen the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 from the streamer's passable time-travel movie "Time Cut" within 24 hours of its release on November 6.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit nice and early? Here's some more info about "Meet Me Next Christmas", and a small sample of what critics have said about

What is 'Meet Me Next Christmas' about?

Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As we mentioned, "Meet Me Next Christmas" is a holiday romcom. The movie introduces us to Layla (Christina Milian), a woman who is on track for a fairy-tale romance with James (Kofi Siriboe), the man of her dreams.

The pair are due to reconnect at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert... the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Layla's undeterred and sets out to secure a ticket by any means necessary, accompanied on her race across New York City by an unexpected ally: professional concierge, Teddy (Devale Ellis).

In addition, the "Meet Me Next Christmas" cast also includes Tymika Tafari, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, Wesley French, Brendan Morgan, and, of course, the members of Pentatonix: Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are critics saying about 'Meet Me Next Christmas'?

(Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Netflix)

While the movie has not yet landed a critics score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, just yet, it's nevertheless garnered some critical attention; and the opinions are exactly what you might expect.

If you frequent Netflix — or, frankly, any of the best streaming services around the holidays — you'll have seen this kind of movie before, and I'm sure you know what you're in for already. Yes, "Meet Me Next Christmas" is light, bright, breezy and cheesy, best summed up as forgettable holiday fun.

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee rated it 3/5, calling it "perfectly competent" and "inoffensively watchable", late adding: "while this won't be a film someone would consider returning to next Christmas, it'll just about do for now."

ScreenRant writer Ben Gibbons, meanwhile, gave "Meet Me Next Christmas a perfectly average 5/10 rating, saying it "Meet Me Next Christmas" is a corny Christmas movie that follows the typical tropes, but the musical elements and central characters make it a fun watch nonetheless."

The Wrap's William Bibbiani echoed similar sentiments; despite saying the main plot doesn't work, he wrote: "A little of this kind of reassuring fluff goes a long way. And there sure is a little of it".

Already streamed "Meet Me Next Christmas", and need something new to watch, or not yet ready to start getting into the Christmas spirit? Check out our round-up of the best Netflix movies for more streaming recommendations to help plan your viewing.