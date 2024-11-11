Netflix just got a new must-watch drama movie — and viewers rate it 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has become the streaming home of “Rob Peace,” a biographical drama written and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. The movie's arrival on the streaming service is noteworthy as it’s critical and audience reception has been extremely impressive.

Unfortunately, while “Rob Peace” earned positive reviews when it hit theaters in August, it struggled to garner much attention and was overshadowed by the glut of summer blockbusters. However, now that it’s streaming on Netflix, it may finally receive the level of attention it deserves, and it could even make a play for the service’s top 10 most-watched list.

If you’re looking for something of real quality to watch this week, here’s why “Rob Peace” is among the strongest new additions to Netflix in November 2024 and most certainly is worthy of a spot in your watchlist…

What is ‘Rob Peace’ about?

Rob Peace | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Adapted from the 2014 biography “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace” by Jeff Hobbs, “Rob Peace” is inspired by the true story of a gifted young man, the eponymous Rob Peace (Jay Wall), who is torn between striving for a better life and the bonds of family.

Raised by a hardworking and devoted mother (Mary J. Blige), Rob is a high-achieving Yale student with a bright future ahead of him, but he chooses to risk everything he has worked to earn to help his father (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who has been imprisoned for a crime he swears he didn’t commit. However, this sense of loyalty to his father could ultimately cost him everything.

‘Rob Peace’ reviews — viewers are seriously impressed

“Rob Peace” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year, before a very limited theatrical release over the summer. Its critical reception over this period has been generally strong. The movie currently holds a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , which is enough to earn the flick a Certified Fresh seal of approval.

Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com labeled “Rob Peace” as “a kind of movie that doesn't get made too often anymore” while The Hollywood Reporter ’s Lovia Gyarkye noted that it “Evokes genuine emotions despite a traditional framework.”

Benjamin Lee of the Guardian said, “Rob is turned from stereotype to person, thanks to Will’s incredible work and Ejiofor’s unwavering commitment to capturing a full life, supported by Rob’s mother off screen.” However, Tim Grierson of Screen International offered a slightly less positive opinion. “In trying to dramatize the complexities of Rob Peace’s life, Rob Peace ends up feeling merely muddled,” said Grierson.

The overall consensus from critics has been solid, if not spectacular, but audiences appear to have really taken to this drama. “Rob Peace” has earned a very strong 94% rating from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes with user reviews describing it as “must see” and also calling it “compelling”, “beautiful” and “thought provoking”.

Stream ‘Rob Peace’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Republic Pictures / A24 / BFA)

“Rob Peace” lands on Netflix today (Monday, November 11), and if you’re looking for a high-quality drama you really won’t want to miss this one. It’s certainly not the easiest of watches — anybody who knows the real story of Rob Peace will already know how this tragic tale ends — but the central performances are strong, and Rob’s story deserves to be told.

If you’re not entirely sure that “Rob Peace” is for you then check out our rundown of everything new coming to Netflix this month , or if you want something you can binge-watch, we have a list of the best Netflix thriller miniseries you can stream right now.