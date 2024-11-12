7 top new movies this week on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more (Nov. 12-18)

It’s set to be another huge week of new movies across the best streaming services with Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu among the platforms with new blockbuster films for subscribers to enjoy. Plus, several fresh-from-the-theater flicks arrive on premium streaming as well.

The biggest release of the week is the Disney Plus debut of a little movie called “Deadpool and Wolverine.” The summer’s biggest smash hit pairs together the Merc with a Mouth with a very bad-tempered Logan and is an epic superhero romp that gave the MCU its groove back. Other highlights include a new holiday movie with Lacey Chabert at Netflix and the arrival of “Twisters” on Peacock.

So, if you’re looking for something new to stream this week, here’s a roundup of the top picks. And don’t forget to also check out our guide to the best new TV shows to stream this week including "Dune: Prophecy" and "Silo" season 2.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ (Disney Plus)

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his third big-screen outing. While the movie marks the merc’s MCU debut, it also serves as a tribute to the Fox-era Marvel movies, specifically the “X-Men” franchise, as Hugh Jackman once again straps on the adamantium claws to play Wolverine. Packed with meta humor, high-octane action and more Deadpool variants than you could possibly count, “Deadpool and Wolverine” is a hoot, and managed to reinvigorate the MCU following a period of stagnation for the superhero series.

The movie sees Wade Wilson aka Deadpool recruited by the Time Variance Authority and offered the chance to join the MCU, but instead, the foul-mouth anti-hero goes rogue when he learns his own universe will soon be destroyed. Saving his universe requires Wilson to team up with a Wolverine variant even more reluctant to save that world than the morally flexible mercenary. The bromance between Reynolds and Jackman is “Deadpool and Wolverine's” biggest strength, but the abundance of brilliant cameos comes a close second.

Watch on Disney Plus from November 12

‘Saturday Night’ (PVOD)

“Saturday Night Live” has become appointment viewing each weekend for millions over the past five decades, and this comedy-drama chronicles the chaos of producing the sketch show's very first episode in 1975. Directed by Jason Reitman, this movie brings together a large cast of rising (and more experienced) talent including Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Dylan O'Brien, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Willem Dafoe and J. K. Simmons.

Set on the evening of October 11, 1975, producer Lorne Michaels (LaBelle) has 90 minutes to wrangle a troupe of young comedians ahead of the first live broadcast of the show, then known as “NBC’s Saturday Night”. Behind-the-scenes comedy legends including Rosie Shuster (Sennott), Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith), Dan Aykroyd (O’Brien), John Belushi (Matt Wood) and many more recognizable names had no idea they were about to change pop culture forever. “Saturday Night” is a rowdy tribute to an ongoing television titan.

Buy or rent on Amazon from November 12

‘Megalopolis’ (PVOD)

I can’t recommend you watch “Megalopolis” this week. After all, I recently named it the worst movie I’ve seen in theaters in 2024 (to date). However the latest (and potentially final) Francis Ford Coppola movie making its premium streaming debut is still extremely noteworthy in the world of movies so I’m putting my personal feelings aside by including the science fiction drama on this list. “Megalopolis” could also do with all the financial help it can get as it currently ranks among the biggest box office flops in history grossing less than $15 million on a budget believed to be north of $120 million. Yikes!

This bizarre movie centers on Cesar (Adam Driver), a visionary architect in a vaguely futuristic New York City who plans to construct a utopia called “Megalopolis.” He faces opposition from the city’s corrupt Mayor (Giancarlo Esposito), and at the same time falls for his new muse, Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), who just so happens to be the mayor’s daughter.

Buy or rent on Amazon from November 12

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s big awards hopefuls makes its streaming bow this week following a limited theatrical run (a requirement to be eligible for awards recognition at the Oscars). “Emilia Pérez” is a sprawling crime movie anchored by a trio of strong leading performances. It’s also a musical, so I suspect it might receive a somewhat divisive reception on Netflix. However, in my view, it’s another high-quality offering from the streaming service, and it’s even better the less you know, so if you can, resist the urge to watch any trailers beforehand.

This movie opens with a frustrated young lawyer named Rita (Zoe Saldaña) being given an offer she can’t refuse: Help a feared cartel boss named Juan Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón) fake their death so they can live the life they’ve always wanted as a woman. Years later, Rita again encounters the former crime boss, now living as Emilia Pérez, and is drawn further into their orbit. Also on the scene is Emilia’s bitter ex-wife (Selena Gomez), and plenty of drama follows.

Watch on Netflix from November 13

‘Hot Frosty’ (Netflix)

Lacey Chabert has become the queen of Hallmark holiday movies, and now she’s bringing some of that seasonal magic over to Netflix in “Hot Frosty.” This fantastical romance has all the elements you’d expect from a Christmas flick starring Chabert, and while its critical reception is almost guaranteed to be rather frosty, I’m confident it’s going to be a holiday staple for loads of Netflix viewers (my family will probably force me to watch it numerous times over the winter break).

Cathy (Chabert) is a widower who has lost her seasonal spirit following the death of her husband two years prior. When a magical scarf brings a snowman to life, Cathy quickly falls for this surprisingly warm-hearted magical man (Dustin Milligan). His good-natured innocence and charm help Cathy rediscover her zest for life again, but as the season draws to a close their romance looks doomed to melt along with the snow blanketing the town.

Watch on Netflix from November 13

‘Thelma’ (Hulu)

The criminally overlooked “Thelma” arrives on Hulu this week and with a fantastic premise and a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes , its addition to the popular streaming service may finally see it receive the attention it deserves. Directed by Josh Margolin and inspired by a real-life experience of the filmmaker’s own grandmother, “Thelma” is a revenge flick with a twist. The movie also marks June Squibb’s first-ever leading role in her 70-year career.

Thelma Post (Squibb) is a 93-year-old in Los Angeles who's just been duped out of $10,000 by a cruel phone scammer. Refusing to be an easy mark and unwilling to allow the thief to get away with her money, she sets out on a quest across the city to locate the scammer. Even more important than reclaiming her cash, Thelma is determined to prove herself capable of taking care of her own business regardless of what her daughter (Parker Posey), son-in-law (Clark Gregg), and grandson (Fred Hechinger) might think.

Watch on Hulu from November 15

‘Twisters’ (Peacock)

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and the movie that cemented the Summer of Glen Powell, “Twisters” is an extremely watchable disaster flick. Its narrative beats are fairly pedestrian, but the charming cast (anchored by Powell, but also including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos) will keep you hooked. Plus, there is an undeniable excitement that comes from watching humans battle with the ultimate force, Mother Nature.

Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones) is a former researcher who swore off storm chasing following a tragic encounter with a twister years early. However, Kate is drawn back into the world of the tornado by her old friend Javi (Ramos). Back on the job, she soon encounters an arrogant chaser named Tyler Owens (Powell), and while the two start at odds, they must band together when they learn of an approaching storm that is set to devastate central Oklahoma.

Watch on Peacock from November 15