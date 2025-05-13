Netflix confirms ‘Lupin’ season 4 is happening — and production is already underway

On May 12, Netflix confirmed that “Lupin” season 4 had entered production in Paris, France, meaning we’ll be reunited with our favorite French gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) again soon.

While we don't have a release date to work with, we know the new season will be comprised of eight 45-minute episodes.

“I often say that “Lupin” is an extraordinary plaything," Sy said in a statement shared on Tudum. “I find great joy in it every time. Together with Netflix, Carousel, and Gaumont, we’ve invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience."

"The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I’m eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible,” Sy added.

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Alongside news of “Lupin’s” renewal, the streaming service also shared an announcement teaser comprised of scenes from the past three seasons being contextualised in their real-life locations.

At the end, we zoom inside the Eiffel Tower, where we find Assane Diop standing before a film camera. Then, smiling, he turns to face us, flashes a smile, and tells us he’s back with a tip of his hat.

What else do we know about ‘Lupin’ season 4?

Right now, we don’t have many more details about “Lupin” season 4, beyond reports that the “Lupin” season 4 cast also includes Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, plus new additions Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard.

We don’t have a synopsis or logline for “Lupin” season 4 just yet, but we can at least speculate on what could happen in the new season, based on where we left our titular thief in 2023.

“Lupin” season 3 ended with Assane handing himself in to Detective Guédira, after framing his childhood boxing coach for the theft of the Black Pearl. In his cell, Assane received a note from his neighbor (and former foe) Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre).

Pellegrini passed him a photo of teenage Assane, holding “The Cagliostro’s Revenge,” one of his beloved Lupin books. The implication from those closing moments? Hubert might well have been behind the events of season 3, and may well be out for revenge.

Excited? We’ll be keeping a close eye out for any updates about the next season (including a potential release date), so keep checking back for “Lupin” season 4 news.

